Jack Locker made his last three 3-point attempts Tuesday night while scoring 14 points to lead Pittston Area to a 46-30 victory over host Wilkes-Barre Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

The Patriots handed the Wolfpack its first divisional loss in the meeting between two of the four teams that went into Saturday with zero or one loss. Through Friday’s action, Pittston Area was 2-1 in the division and 7-2 overall while Wilkes-Barre Area was 3-1 and 6-5.

Pittston Area went ahead to stay early in the second quarter and broke the game open with a 17-4 run that included the last three of Locker’s four 3-pointers.

Locker started the run by hitting from the right wing for a 28-20 lead with 1:30 left in the third quarter. He hit two more 3-pointers and Jack Long came off the bench to add three baskets as the Patriots opened a 42-24 lead with 3:10 remaining.

Anthony Cencetti added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds in the win. He kept the Patriots competitive on the boards after the Wolfpack grabbed the game’s first seven rebounds.

Wilkes-Barre Area added only one more to its advantage, finishing with a 27-19 rebounding lead.

With Ethan Ghannam in foul trouble, Long helped out inside, making all four of his shots and finishing with eight points.

Dominic Jannuzzi penetrated and found Locker spotted up at the arc or Long roaming free underneath while producing four of his six assists in the second half. He also hit a 3-pointer shortly before the decisive run to finish with seven points.

J.J. Walsh had six points, three assists and led the defense with three steals.

The Patriots held the Wolfpack, which has 76- and 70-point games this season, to 11 points in the middle quarters while turning a 9-8 deficit into a 30-20 lead.

Wilkes-Barre Area did not have a player with more than six points. Nyquan Hollman-Santos, who had 27 points against Tunkhannock less than a week earlier, was held to three shots and two points.

Going into Saturday night’s game at WVC Division 1 leader Hazleton Area, the Patriots were third out of nine teams in an eight-team race for District 2 Class 5A playoff spots.

Hanover Area 58, Wyoming Area 53

Hanover Area used balance to overcome four 3-pointers and 20 points by Wyoming Area’s Matt Little in Tuesday night’s WVC Division 2 home game.

Jake Zola led four Hawkeyes in double figures with 14 points.

Mike Merth had eight of his 13 and Melikah Gonzalez had nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for Hanover Area.

Tyler Sciandra scored 13 points and Dane Schutter 11 for Wyoming Area.

Nanticoke 65, Wyoming Area 54

Nanticoke snapped a six-game losing streak during Thursday’s WVC Division 2 game at Wyoming Area.

Chris Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Trojans.

Jaidyn Johnson added 12 of his 16 in the first half to help Nanticoke to a 34-18 lead.

Lukas Burakiewicz poured in six 3-pointers to lead Wyoming Area with 18 points.

Dane Schutter added 13 and Matt Little had 11.