🔊 Listen to this

Matt Prociak scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Wednesday when Holy Redeemer defeated Math, Civics & Sciences from Philadelphia, 56-48, to reach the state boys basketball semifinals for the first time in school history with the Class 3A quarterfinal victory.

Prociak, a senior from Jenkins Township, scored 71 points in the first three rounds of the state tournament. Holy Redeemer was scheduled to play Devon Prep Saturday afternoon to try to land a spot in the state finals at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The Royals went on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter and start the second quarter with Prociak hitting from deep for his second 3-pointer of the game, putting Holy Redeemer (24-4) ahead to stay.

Prociak hit two free throws to cap a 9-4 run to begin the second half and push the lead to 29-20.

Related Video

Holy Redeemer used a 17-0 overtime to defeat Executive Education, 66-49, in a March 13 quarterfinal in Lehighton.

Prociak followed up his 32-point state tournament opener, which included his 1,000th career point, by scoring 21 more in the second-round game.