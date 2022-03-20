Sunday Dispatch

Matt Prociak, right, scored his 1,000th career point in the same state playoff game that teammate Justice Shoats surpassed 1,500 points. Submitted Photo

Matt Prociak scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Wednesday when Holy Redeemer defeated Math, Civics & Sciences from Philadelphia, 56-48, to reach the state boys basketball semifinals for the first time in school history with the Class 3A quarterfinal victory.

Prociak, a senior from Jenkins Township, scored 71 points in the first three rounds of the state tournament. Holy Redeemer was scheduled to play Devon Prep Saturday afternoon to try to land a spot in the state finals at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The Royals went on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter and start the second quarter with Prociak hitting from deep for his second 3-pointer of the game, putting Holy Redeemer (24-4) ahead to stay.

Prociak hit two free throws to cap a 9-4 run to begin the second half and push the lead to 29-20.

Holy Redeemer used a 17-0 overtime to defeat Executive Education, 66-49, in a March 13 quarterfinal in Lehighton.

Prociak followed up his 32-point state tournament opener, which included his 1,000th career point, by scoring 21 more in the second-round game.

