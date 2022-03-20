🔊 Listen to this

Megan Beppler, one of the defensive leaders in Wyoming Area’s run to a PIAA state field hockey semifinal, has committed to continue her career on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level at Lock Haven University.

The three-time, second-team Class A all-state selection by state high school coaches made her choice after also visiting Division I La Salle and Division II Slippery Rock in recruiting visits.

Beppler gave a verbal commitment to Lock Haven in mid-January and formalized her commitment by signing her Letter of Intent in late February.

“It’s in a very small town,” said Beppler, who plans to study sports medicine/athletic training. “It reminds me of home.

“It just feels like home.”

Beppler followed her older sisters into field hockey, taking up the sport in fifth grade and settling into defense from the start.

“I always found a love for defense,” Beppler said. “Even as a little fifth-grader. Defense was something I always wanted to do, rather than an attack or midfield, so I’ve always played defense.”

With graduation hitting the Lock Haven defense, the school’s coaches began recruiting Beppler.

Lock Haven went 5-9 in the 2021 season, including 2-5 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.