District 2 will take a new approach to its Track and Field Championships this season.

The meet will still be split over two days – scheduled for May 16 and 17 at Scranton Memorial Stadium – but instead of being split with one classification each day, will more closely resemble the state format.

Field events will be split over the two days with half contested and completed May 16.

The bulk of track events will have qualifying on May 16 and finals on May 17.

The change will both help the district’s top athletes acclimate more closely to the format they will see if they qualify for the PIAA State Championships at Shippensburg University. The format should also have potential to improve performances, perhaps increasing the number of athletes athlete to meet state qualifying standards, by reducing the number of events each athlete competes in on one day.

Rain dates are May 18-19.

Action begins each day at 3 p.m.

District 2 released details of the format on its website.

The track meet was not held in 2020 because of COVID and was temporarily moved to North Pocono last season before coming back to the refurbished Memorial Stadium this year.

LACROSSE

District 2 also released details of the district and subregional lacrosse tournaments.

Home fields of higher seeds will be used for all games, including championships.

Wyoming Area is a contender and in a race for a high seed in District 2 Class 2A girls.

There are 12 teams chasing eight berths, unless teams ranked lower than eighth post a .500 record or better, which would expand the field.

District 2 Class 2A boys, with 11 teams chasing eight spots, will follow the same approach.

In Class 3A, District 2 teams are placed in a subregional with District 11 in both boys and girls.

Tentative playoff dates for Class 2A girls are May 14 if a first round is needed, then May 16, 19 and 23 for quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

All other playoffs are scheduled for May 17 to 25.

FOOTBALL

The UNICO All-Star Game for graduating Wyoming Valley Conference football players is scheduled for June 1 at 7 p.m. at Wyoming Area’s Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.