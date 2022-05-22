Two Greater Pittston athletes came through for the University of Pennsylvania track and field teams during the Ivy League Outdoor Heptagonal Championships earlier this month.

Marc Minichello set a meet record to win his event while Abby Norwillo was contributing a second-place finish to a women’s team championship.

Minichello, a University of Pennsylvania thrower from Wyoming Area, won the javelin title.

Norwillo is a pole vaulter from Pittston Area.

The performances were part of Minichello being named first-team, all-Ivy League and Norwillo making the second team. Minichello was also the Penn men’s teams representative on the Academic All-Ivy team.

Minichello was part of a third-place team finish by the Penn men. He threw the javelin 76.78 meters (251-11).

Norwillo cleared 3.96 meters (13 feet) in the pole vault and took second over teammate Natalia Ilieva on the tiebreaker for fewer misses.

By ranking in the top 48 javelin throwers nationally, Minichello qualified to compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Outdoor Track & Field East Region Preliminaries Wednesday through Saturday at the University of Indiana.

Norwillo finished sixth last weekend at the Princeton Elite Invitational with a vault of 3.71 meters (12-2).