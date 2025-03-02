Pittston Area finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay Friday afternoon at Wilkes-Barre Area High School, helping the Lady Patriots reach the midway point in District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional girls swimming in sixth place out of 12 teams.

The Class 3A event and the District 2 Class 2A championships were scheduled to conclude with another session Saturday.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area worked their way into the top halves of the field in girls at the end of Friday’s action.

Ali Butcher, Gabby Gorzkowski, Kate O’Hearn and Brooke Hintze completed the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.13 for fifth place out of 12.

Hintze was ninth of 24 in the 200 freestyle.

The top 12 in each event scored points for their teams.

Bailee Staton, Ashley Selden, Kaitlyn Kozlowski and Butcher combined to give Pittston Area a sixth-place finish out of 11 entries in the opening 200 medley relay.

Williamsport, the lone District 4 school in 3A, took a 195-130 lead over Delaware Valley into Saturday’s action. Pittston Area had 52 points.

Class 2A girls

Wyoming Area managed points in five of the six events contested Friday.

Dallas opened a 202-148 lead over second-place Scranton Prep.

Wyoming Area was sixth out of 13 teams with 47 points.

Ella McKernan, Ava Mendiotto and Americana Walker were on a pair of sixth-place relay finishes. Bree Harry was the other member of the medley relay team and Ainsley Flynn anchored the freestyle relay.

Molly Kratz was 10th in the 200 individual medley, Menditto was 11th in the 100 butterfly and Emma Kratz was 12th in the 200 freestyle.

Class 3A boys subregional

A close race developed at the top of the standings with Delaware Valley taking a 166-162 lead over Abington Heights into Saturday.

Pittston Area had 29 points for eighth out of 10 teams.

Tanner Osborn led the Patriots by finishing 11th of 24 in the 200 freestyle.

The Patriots also scored in the medley relay where they were last among the nine entries.

Class 2A boys

Tunkhannock ran way from the field Friday, taking a 224½-111 lead over second-place Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Area was 11th of 13 teams with 11 points.

Zhiwen Tang was 10th out of 19 in the 200 freestyle.

The Warriors also scored in the medley relay where they were last out of nine teams.