Wyoming Area will host its annual baseball camp July 25 to 28 from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day at Atlas Field.

The camp gives athletes ages 6-13 the chance to train with the back-to-back district champions. Cost of the camp is $99.

For more information, see the registration form at https://mikeguy.typeform.com/to/ANsalRke or contact head coach Rob Lemoncelli by e-mail at rlemoncelli@wyomingarea.org.

Registration can be completed online or completed registration forms and payment can be mailed by July 22 to ATTN: Rob Lemoncelli, 252 Memorial Street, Exeter, PA 18643.