🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Back Mountain National found itself in an unusual situation Friday evening.

Then just like that, normalcy returned.

National answered Old Forge’s four-run second inning with four runs in the bottom of the frame and went on for an 8-4 victory to win the Section 5 Little League Major Baseball championship.

Next stop for National is the state playoffs at Bradford Little League from July 27-Aug. 2. Its first game will by July 27 at 11 a.m. against the Section 7 champion, which will come from the southeast part of the state.

Related Video

Coming into Friday, District 31 champion National won nine consecutive games by a combined score of 93-10, including a 16-0 no-hit win over District 17 champion Old Forge in sectionals.

But after Old Forge got two-run doubles from Joey Revello and Angelo DiMauro in the second, National trailed 4-2.

“You want adversity. You want situations that maybe get you a little tense,” National manager John Oliver said. “I think we handled it well tonight.”

Old Forge’s lead didn’t last long. Cole Langdon opened National’s trip to the plate in the second with an infield single. Tyce Mason bounced a single over the third baseman’s head and Landon James bunted his way aboard to load the bases. Kolby Shook drew a walk to force in a run.

An out later, Jack Oliver singled to right to score two runs and give National a 5-4 lead. Mitch Onzik then singled to left to make it 6-4.

Old Forge couldn’t respond against Langdon, National’s starter who shook off the rough second inning and allowed just one hit and three base runners over the next three innings.

Luca Pietraccini closed out the game by recording three strikeouts, hitting a batter and surrendering a single in one inning on the mound, sending National to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

National built its lead to 7-4 in the third as Mason doubled down the left-field line, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by James and scored on Shook’s groundout. Oliver’s RBI double, his third hit of the game, in the fifth scored the final run. National finished with 15 hits and batted .547 (29-of-53) in its last two games.

Old Forge finished all-star play at 8-2, with the only losses coming to National.

“We’re so happy to get to this level,” Old Forge manager Bill Castaldi said. “We’re from a small town. They’re two Little League teams and we have 24 kids to pick from and they made it to the championship. What else can you ask for.”

DiMauro, Old Forge’s shortstop, continued to make spectacular plays on defense, many rarely seen at the Little League level.

Old Forge beat Plains twice in the tournament, beginning with an 8-5 win in Tuesday’s opening round.

Following the no-hit loss to National, Old Forge beat Plains again Thursday, 11-4.

JUNIOR BASEBALL

Section 5 champion Greater Wyoming Area will begin state tournament play Tuesday.

The eight-team, double-elimination event is being hosted by DuBois. It continues through Saturday.