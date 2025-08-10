Patrick Ruane of Pittston Area tees off from the back nine at Fox Hill in a team match against Berwick Area.

Patrick Ruane posted a 3-over-par, 39 on the back nine at Fox Hill Country Club Thursday morning as Pittston Area opened the golf season with a 172-194 Wyoming Valley Conference victory over visiting Berwick.

Nick Cook and Andrew Nocito added 44s.

Kyle Franchitti and Max Mihalka each shot 45 with one of their scores counting in the format where the top four individual scores out of six make up the team score.

Dave Homschek, the other Patriot to earn a start in the opener, came in with a 50.

Related Video

Pittston Area is coming off a season in which it finished as the WVC’s top Class 3A team, putting it in the District 2 Class 3A championship match.

The Patriots had the best three scores in the opener while Franchitti and Mihalka matched Berwick’s best score, the 45 turned in by Kale Knorr.