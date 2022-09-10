Pittston Area’s Tyra Winters (24) goes up high for a Patriot kill.

Warrior Katie Rowlands (3) battle at the net with Patriort Emma Rinaldi (18).

Pittston Area’s Emma Rinaldi clears the net against Wyoming Area at Exeter, Pa.

Melania Mazzeo serves against Pittston Area for Wyoming Area on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Warrior gym.

Pittston Area continued its strong start in girls volleyball with back-to-back wins Wednesday and Thursday.

The Lady Patriots swept rival Wyoming Area, then pulled out a five-set victory over Crestwood, a team that tied for fourth place out of 15 in the Wyoming Valley Conference a year ago when Pittston Area was a .500 team.

A veteran Pittston Area team used the wins to improve 2-1 in the WVC and 4-1 overall.

Middle blocker/hitter Emma Rinaldi, setter Jess Ostrowski and outside hitter/defenders Tyra Winters and Oliva Walter are all seniors who return to the starting lineup. Middle hitter Kayla Franchetti, libero Maura Mihalka and opposite hitter/defender Evelyn Pormonir are seniors who have been in the program and have moved into starting spots this season.

“Our senior starters have been playing with one another since freshman year and have grown together as a team,” coach Johanna Wooldridge said. “They support each other and have an extremely positive outlook going into every match.

“Our entire team knows the importance of supporting one another with good energy on the court.”

The depth among the experienced players allowed Wooldridge additional options with this year’s lineup.

“This is our first year using a libero, which allows for a more fluid style of play,” she said.

Improved consistency in serving has been a factor in the strong start, including in the win over Wyoming Area Wednesday, according to the coach.

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Jess Ostrowski had 18 service points, including eight on aces, and also had 18 assists during the 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 victory.

Olivia Walter had 11 points, nine aces and four kills.

Emma Rinaldi had a team-high five kills.

Katie Rowlands had four assists and two blocks for Wyoming Area (0-2). Kyla Harry had two kills.

Pittston Area 3, Crestwood 2

Pittston Area and Crestwood traded set victories Thursday until the Lady Patriots emerged with the match win, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16, 13-25, 15-11.

Emma Rinaldi was strong at the net, finishing with six kills and six blocks to go along with seven points.

Tyra Winters, who added six points and three digs, and Kayla Franchetti had five kills each.

Olivia Walter added nine points and four kills while Maura Mihalka had seven points, four digs and two aces.