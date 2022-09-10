Both girls soccer teams remain unbeaten

Pittston Area finished behind just one team in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 field hockey last season.

The Lady Patriots opened divisional play Thursday by shutting out that team, Wallenpaupack, 1-0.

The home-field victory over the defending champions was the second straight shutout by the Lady Patriots, who went to Delaware Valley Sept. 3 and posted a 2-0 win over the Division 1 opponent.

Pittston Area (2-2 overall) was in a scoreless tie with Wallenpaupack until Allison Kipp broke through in the fourth quarter with the game’s only goal.

The Lady Patriots controlled play throughout with a 17-1 advantage in shots on goal and a 13-2 lead in penalty corners.

Samantha Thomas saved the only shot she faced to post the shutout.

Wyoming Area remained unscored upon through two games to begin the season when it routed Pocono Mountain East, 7-0, Friday.

Alexys Moore and Bianca Pizano scored twice each for the Lady Warriors. Pizano also had an assist.

Ella McKernan had a goal and assist.

Lyla Rehill and Ainsley Flynn also scored.

Julianna Gonzales had two assists and Nina Angeli had one.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hannah Fairchild scored five goals and assisted on two as Wyoming Area improved to 4-0 overall when it opened WVC Division 2 play Thursday with a 12-0 romp over Hanover Area.

Halle Kranson added three goals and three assists.

Ella Shepuslki scored the first goal, assisted the second and later added another assist.

Anna Wisnewski had a goal and assist.

The Wyoming Area defense limited Hanover Area to just three shots and did not yield a corner kick.

Pittston Area posted a 5-2 non-league win at Tunkhannock to improve to 3-0.

Aria Messner scored twice for the Lady Patriots. Olivia Rucco, Kayla Rodzinak and Milania Serino also scored.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Area got off to a successful start in its move up to WVC Division 1, defeating Tunkhannock, 4-1, Friday.

The Warriors lost a non-league game to former division rival Holy Redeemer, 1-0, Sept. 3.

Pittston Area (2-3 overall) also split two games with the win coming in the league opener.

The Patriots topped Berwick, 3-1, in WVC Division 2 Wednesday.

They lost at Wyoming Valley West, 4-0, Sept. 3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area swept doubles Thursday while defeating Holy Redeemer, 4-1, in a Wyoming Valley Conference match.

The win allowed the Lady Warriors to improve to 4-2 while dropping the Lady Royals to 3-2.

Second and third singles players Jocelyn Williams and Ava Vacula and the first doubles team of Ella Rau-Morgan Slusser all won in straight sets while the second doubles team of Jillian Graham-Erica Gilligan won a third-set tiebreaker.

Graham-Gilligan defeated Carolyn Phillips-Amanda Zemetro, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.

The other three points were handled much more routinely.

Williams won, 6-3, 6-1. Vacula won, 6-0, 6-0. Rau-Slusser won, 6-1, 6-2.

Holy Redeemer’s only point came from Khushi Syed at first singles.

In another Thursday match, Berwick edged Pittston Area, 3-2.

The Lady Patriots are 1-3.

GOLF

Wyoming Area improved to 7-3 and Pittston Area to 5-5 in WVC Division 1 matches.

The Warriors picked up two wins Thursday, defeating Dallas, 164-166, and Tunkhannock, 164-168, at Fox Hill.

Brady Noone led the way with a 4-over-par, 39.

Matt Rusinchak added a 41 while Jack Mulhern and Jeremy Layland each shot 42.

Patrick Ruane shot even-par, 36 at Irem Temple Country Club Thursday to lead Pittston Area past Wyoming Valley West, 162-189.

Matt Mesaris added 39, Andrew Nocito a 42 and Mark Korea a 45.