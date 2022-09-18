Home Sports West Pittston all-class reunion held at The Banks Sports West Pittston all-class reunion held at The Banks September 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Syliva Barnes Richards, Class of ‘48, left, Joan Keim Pribula, Class of ‘48, and Helen Louise Krause Smith, Class of ‘49, were the earliest classmates attending the fifth all-class reunion. Craig Robertson, Class of ‘65, serving as president of the Board of Directors of the West Pittston High School Alumni Association, opened the fifth West Pittston H.S. all-class reunion at The Banks on Sunday, Sept. 11. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Phil Fogli, Class of ‘62, chats with classmate Carl Rosencrance prior to dinner. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Posing for a photo are 1966 classmates are, left to right: Cecelia Marie Chiampi Williams, Gregory Shiner, Ellen Moss Quinn. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch West Pittston school attendee, Robert Seeley, Class of ‘73, left, his wife Janis, center, and 1963 West Pittston H.S. graduate Michelle Hastie Mendelshon, catch up after dinner at The Banks, Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON – The 5th Annual West Pittston High School All-Class Reunion was held at The Banks on Sunday, Sept. 11. The earliest class represented was from 1948. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Varsity Athletic Schedules, Sept. 18-24 HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: WA golfer Noone; PA girls volleyball team perform well in defeat CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Young Pittston Area boys team impressive in WVC opener View Comments