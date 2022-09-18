Craig Robertson, Class of ‘65, serving as president of the Board of Directors of the West Pittston High School Alumni Association, opened the fifth West Pittston H.S. all-class reunion at The Banks on Sunday, Sept. 11. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Phil Fogli, Class of ‘62, chats with classmate Carl Rosencrance prior to dinner. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Posing for a photo are 1966 classmates are, left to right: Cecelia Marie Chiampi Williams, Gregory Shiner, Ellen Moss Quinn. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch