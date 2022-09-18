Home News Gr. Pittston Santa Squad holds golf outing News Gr. Pittston Santa Squad holds golf outing September 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Greater Pittston Santa Squad founder Anthony Marranca, right, chats with James Lynott. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course was the site for the 2nd Annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Golf Tournament. All proceeds of the event will go towards the 2022 Christmas campaign. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County Council takes final step to secure infrastructure funding NYC’s eMCee Kicks to hold two design sessions at Plant Parlor My Corner, Your Corner: Losing royalty … abroad and at home View Comments