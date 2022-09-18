Greater Pittston Santa Squad founder Anthony Marranca, right, chats with James Lynott. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Greater Pittston Santa Squad founder Anthony Marranca, right, chats with James Lynott.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course was the site for the 2nd Annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Golf Tournament.

All proceeds of the event will go towards the 2022 Christmas campaign.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR