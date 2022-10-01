Wyoming Area won two home games by shutout while the results of other games left the Lady Warriors as the last unbeaten team standing in District 2 field hockey.

Wyoming Seminary, which already had a tie on its record, lost twice in a Sept. 24 national event in Conshohocken. The defending state, district and WVC Division 1 champion Blue Knights then handed Honesdale its first defeat during the week.

When the week was over, Wyoming Area was tied for the division lead with Wyoming Seminary at 5-0 and had improved to 12-0 overall.

The Lady Warriors shut out Lewisburg, 8-0, in a Monday non-league game, then defeated Lackawanna Trail, 3-0, Wednesday in a WVC game. Wyoming Area has shut out its last five opponents.

Lyla Rehill and Alexys Moore each scored twice and assisted a goal against Lewisburg.

Nina Angeli also scored twice.

Bianca Pizano had a goal and an assist.

Ainsley Flynn scored and Julianna Gonzales had an assist.

Wyoming Area allowed just one shot.

The Lady Warriors then limited Lackawanna Trail to two shots despite having just a 9-6 advantage in penalty corners.

Angeli scored the last two goals.

Rehill also scored while Gonzales and Ella McKernan had assists.

Pittston Area remained in second place in WVC Division 2 despite dropping its second divisional game, 2-1, at Nanticoke Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots shut out host Holy Redeemer, 2-0, the day before.

GIRLS SOCCER

Halle Kranson scored a hat trick and assisted on the other goal Tuesday when Wyoming Area shut out host Wyoming Seminary, 4-0, in a WVC Division 2 game.

Hannah Fairchild scored the other goal.

Sofia Sabatini and Emily Kostik assisted goals by Kranson 6:45 apart for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Ella Shepulski had the other assists.

Wyoming Area had a 28-2 advantage in shots on goal and 6-0 in corner kicks.

Olivia Allen had two saves in the shutout for the Lady Warriors (4-1-1 and 7-2-1).

Pittston Area is on a five-game losing streak after losing three times during the week to fall to 1-7 in WVC Division 1 and 4-9 overall.

The Lady Patriots lost at Hazleton Area, 6-3, Monday; at Wilkes-Barre Area, 3-0, Thursday; and at home in non-league play, 6-2, Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Area dropped consecutive games Tuesday and Friday, falling to Wilkes-Barre Area, 4-0, and Tunkhannock, 3-2.

The losses left the Warriors at 4-3 in WVC Division 1 and 8-4 overall.

Pittston Area defeated visiting Berwick, 1-0, Monday in a WVC Division 2 game.

The Patriots are 5-3 and 6-6.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pittston Area lost at home in straight sets to unbeaten WVC leader Berwick Monday, then came back to sweep both Wilkes-Barre Area and Tunkhannock in road matches Wednesday and Thursday.

Tyra Winters had 27 service points, five aces and two kills against Tunkhannock.

Jess Ostrowski had 15 service points, seven assists and two kills while Olivia Walter had six service points, four kills and three digs. Emma Rinaldi had team-highs of five kills and three blocks.

Walter had eight kills and Evelyn Pourmonir five against Wilkes-Barre Area.

Winters had 21 points, including seven on aces, and Pourmonir had seven. Winters added four kills and Pourmonir two blocks.

Wyoming Area swept Hanover Area at home Wednesday to improve to 2-7.

The Lady Warriors had been swept by Delaware Valley Monday.

Taylor Gashi led the win with seven kills, nine digs and five aces.

Kyla Harry and Janessa Haros added six kills each while Katie Rowlands had 17 assists.