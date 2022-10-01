Wyoming Area missed out on the playoffs with a tense, 3-2 loss in the last match of the 2021 girls tennis season.

The Lady Warriors reversed course this season, clinching a playoff berth early, then closing with their biggest win of the season in a close, 3-2 match, which like last year’s finale, came down to a three-set match with the final point on the line.

Ella Rau and Morgan Slusser rallied to defeat Madison Van Gorden and Samantha Olszyk, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, at first doubles Thursday, lifting Wyoming Area over host Crestwood in the WVC finale for both teams.

The win pulled Wyoming Area into a second-place tie with Crestwood in the final conference standings at 10-2. The team appears to have also secured a home court for the District 2 quarterfinals, although final power rankings and seeds will not become official until other teams complete their schedules in the next few days.

As of Saturday morning, Wyoming Area was third of 17 teams chasing eight berths in the district tournament. The Lady Warriors are well behind unbeaten conference champions Wyoming Seminary and Scranton Prep and just in front of Dallas, the fourth team.

The top four earn home courts in the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to open Friday. Wyoming Area plays home matches on the courts at Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School.

Crestwood entered Thursday’s match in sole possession of second place and playing at home.

Wyoming Area dominated the second and third singles spots to earn their first two points.

Jocelyn Williams defeated Camerone Carlos, 6-1, 6-0, and Ava Vacula beat Ella Richards, 6-1, 6-2.

Crestwood got wins from Hannah Ziegler over Candace Cable, 6-1, 6-1, and Julia Glowacki-Olivia Jardine over Emma Kratz-Jillian Graham, 6-0, 6-3.

Wyoming Area 3, Hazleton Area 2

Wyoming Area swept doubles to win Tuesday’s WVC match.

Ella Rau-Emma Kratz and Jillian Graham-Sarah Willison won in straight sets along with No. 3 singles player Ava Vacula.

Wyoming Area 5, Hanover Area 0

Wyoming Area won every point in straight sets in Monday’s WVC match.

Cadance Cable, Jocelyn Williams and Ava Vacula won in singles while Ella Rau-Morgan Slusser and Erica Gilligan-Milanna Bocchiaro won in doubles.

Pittston Area update

The Lady Patriots did not play during the week.

They are 1-9 with two make-up matches remaining and will not qualify for the District 2 Class 3A tournament.