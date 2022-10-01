Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating finished ninth in a tough, 399-runner field Friday at Lehigh University in the Girls Brown race of the 48th annual Paul Short Run.

The Lady Warriors competed in the stronger of the two races and finished 35th of 38 teams.

The top runners in the race were close together.

Olivia Cieslak from Haverford Township won in 17:42.7. Keating’s time of 18:03.3 in the 3.1-mile race was good for ninth.

Hannah Stoss was 132nd.

Wyoming Area competed in the Boys White Race with Patrick Branley finishing 72nd out of 450 competitors.

The Warriors were 44th of 48 in the team standings.

WVC GIRLS

Madelyn Keating finished first in a seven-team Wyoming Valley Conference cluster meet hosted by Lake-Lehman Wednesday at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds.

Keating’s time of 19:02 was seven seconds faster than Madison Hedglin from Dallas.

The Lady Warriors went 2-1 on the day to put their record at 10-3.

They lost to Dallas, the only unbeaten team remaining in the WVC, 23-34. Wyoming Area edged Lake-Lehman, 27-28, and defeated Tunkhannock, 15-43.

Pittston Area faced the same teams and went 1-2. The Lady Patriots defeated Tunkhannock, 16-43, while losing to Dallas, 15-50, and Lake-Lehman, 23-32.

Olivia Scalese was sixth and Molly Fetchko 12th for Pittston Area.

Hannah Stoss was eighth for Wyoming Area.

WVC BOYS

Lake-Lehman handed Pittston Area just its second loss in 13 WVC meets, led by a win from defending District 2 champion Nick Hockenbury in the seven-team cluster meet.

The Patriots lost to the Black Knights, 27-28, but won 26-31 over Dallas and 20-35 over Tunkhannock.

Wyoming Area lost to all three teams.

Pittston Area’s Preston Klem was third and Wyoming Area’s Patrick Branley was fourth.

Jakob Mead was sixth and Patriots teammate Sam Capitano was a second behind in seventh.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ INVITATIONAL

Pittston Area placed fifth out of 10 boys teams and fifth out of six girls teams Sept. 24 in the 28th annual Lackawanna County Commissioners’ Invitational at McDade Park in Scranton.

Preston Klem was third out of 72 boys to lead the Patriots.

Valley View edged Scranton, 68-71, for the team title.

Pittston Area was fifth with 115.

Jakob Mead was 11th.

Old Forge finished ninth.

Olivia Scalese was ninth out of 64 girls to lead Pittston Area.

Molly Fetchko was 17th.

Mary Marianelli was 23rd to lead Old Forge, the only team that finished behind Pittston Area.