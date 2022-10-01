EXETER — Wyoming Area’s Jack Mulhern and Dane Schutter and Pittston Area’s Matt Mesaris made it through Wyoming Valley Conference qualifying in Class 3A boys to earn spots in the District 2 Individual Golf Championships.

Mulhern shot 85 Monday at Fox Hill Country Club to finish 10th out of 48 boys from nine schools who were chasing the 20 available berths in the district tournament.

Mesaris posted an 87 to tie for 12th.

Schutter had an 88 as one of five players tied for 15th.

The 19 players who shot 88 or better made the field, leaving an eight-way tie for the final spot among those who posted 89s.

Those players, including Pittston Area’s Patrick Ruane, went down the first fairway at Fox Hill in two foursomes. Hazleton Area’s Christian Smith brought a quick end to the playoff with a birdie on 1.

Each team had six players entered in Class 3A boys.

Wyoming Area, which placed third out of eight teams in the WVC Division 1 standings this season, had every player shoot 96 or better.

Jeremy Layland and Brady Noone shot 93s, Matt Rusinchak 95 and Kristian Pugliese 96.

Andrew Nocito’s 92 was the third-best score for Pittston Area.

Ethan Owen shot a 100, Mark Korea 102 and Brayden Strucke 106.

Pittston Area’s Cassie Hintze shot 113 to tied for seventh among the 15 Class 3A girls players. Players needed to shoot 100 or better to qualify.

Division champions Crestwood and Lake-Lehman dominated boys qualifying.

Crestwood had the top four finishers in Class 3A, led by Derek Johnson’s 78.

Lake-Lehman had four of the top six players in Class 2A, including the only two players to break par. Cael Ropietski shot 4-under, 67 and Michael Lugiano shot 70.

Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown medaled in Class 3A girls with a bogey on the first playoff hole after finishing tied with Hazleton Area’s Ella Oswald at 90.

Holy Redeemer’s Arden Brunn led Class 2A girls with 85.

UP NEXT

The District 2 Individual Championships are scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at Elkview Country Club. The rain date is Tuesday.

The Class 3A boys field of 20 WVC players and 17 from the Lackawanna League need to place in the top four to earn medals and to qualify for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championships.