Sophomore kicker Isaiah Rodriguez nailed a game-winning, 26-yard field goal with four seconds remaining Friday night as Old Forge won a first-place battle with rival Riverside, 17-14, in Lackawanna Football Conference Division.

The win clinched at least a share of a fifth straight LFC divisional title for the Blue Devils and extended their division winning streak to 18 games.

Old Forge won all 14 games while claiming four straight outright LFC Division 4 titles from 2018 through 2021.

Following realignment to three divisions, Old Forge was paired with Riverside for the first time in five years. Both teams entered the game with 3-0 division and 5-3 overall records.

Old Forge opened a 14-0 lead when Casey Holzman scored from the 11 and Josh Spindler scored from the 3 less than three minutes apart late in the first quarter.

Riverside began its comeback with a long drive that wound up racing the clock at the end of the half.

Chase Taddonio found Casey O’Brien for 20 yards and got the clock stopped with 11 seconds left at the Old Forge 29.

From there, Taddonio went deep to Reese Gaughan for a touchdown on the next play, cutting the gap to 14-7 at the half.

Riverside tied the game midway through the third quarter with a role reversal when leading receiver Gaughan passed to Taddonio for a 14-yard touchdown.

With season rushing leader Spindler, also the team’s second-leading tackler, out with an injury in the second half, Cael Krushnowski took over for Old Forge and carried 13 times for 75 yards.

The win was the fourth straight for Old Forge, which has gotten a second straight 1,000-yard passing season from James Sobol, who has thrown for 16 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

The Blue Devils broke a four-game winning streak by the Vikings.