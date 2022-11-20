WYOMING – Brace’s Orchard made a return to Wyoming Area’s 10th Street Elementary School for the fall market.

Faculty member Renee DeAngelo and former teacher Karen Switzer organized the annual event that was suspended due to the pandemic.

Students, parents, guardians and faculty members were able to purchase Brace’s products such as apples, pies, cider, cookies, apple donuts, lollipops, apple butter, honey and much more.

In return, Brace’s made a financial donation back to the school to help with the shipping costs for the Crayon Initiative Project the students are taking part in this year.

The Crayon Initiative was born one night when Bryan Ware and his family went out for dinner.

While his boys sat coloring on the menu, Bryan couldn't help but wonder where restaurant crayons ended up when the restaurant closed to for the day.

He found out the wax, non-biodegradable crayons were thrown out.

Ware came up with the idea of re-purposing the crayons by melting them down and remanufacturing them in a bright, clean, paper free form.

The newly created crayons were designed in a large format with three sides making it easy to grip.

Eventually, Ware formed a network for sending free crayons to children in hospitals all over the country.