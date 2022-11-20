PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) has been busy collecting toys and monetary donations to fulfill Angel List wishes from children all over Greater Pittston.

Anthony Marranca, founder of GPSS, recently announced the Squad’s schedule for the remainder of the 2022 Christmas campaign.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Casey Dental along with Casey Dental Orthodontics, Mission Autism Clinics (MAC), PAK Pediatrics, and NEPA Alliance have united to hold a special event at Casey Dental parking lot, 1073 Oak St., Pittston from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be a horse drawn carriage, games, food and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

In addition, the event will be the site of a toy drop off for GPSS.

“The event will be huge and admission is a toy or a monetary donation,” Marranca said. “It’s great that Dr. Casey is spearheading the event and to have MAC, PAK Pediatrics, and NEPA Alliance contributing as well.”

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Q.S.C.Enterprises/McDonald's, headed by Pat Stella and her son, Richard Corbin, will hold McSanta Day at three McDonald’s locations, Rt. 315, Pittston Twp., Wyoming Ave., Edwardsville, and River Street, Plains Township.

“We are getting some of the proceeds of sales that day and I can’t thank Pat and Richard enough for believing in GPSS,” Marranca said. “I, along with some of our board members, will be at the Pittston McDonald’s from 8 a.m. to p.m. to help serve people, greet them at the door and do whatever else we can to help out.”

Marranca said there would be a toy drop off box at all three locations for new toy to donations.