OLD FORGE – The Old Forge basketball teams go into the Anthony D. “Badger” Marseco Tournaments that they will host during the holiday week with a combined 9-1 record in non-league play.

BLUE DEVILS

Old Forge is allowing just 32.2 points per game in a 5-0 start.

The Blue Devils have established themselves as a contender in Lackawanna League Division 3, which starts play after the New Year. After two straight appearances in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A state semifinals, Old Forge has been forced up into Class 3A this season under the organization’s competition formula.

Related Video

Old Forge defeated defending Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2-4 Class 6A champion Scranton, 36-33, in its second game.

The Blue Devils downed visiting Valley View, 60-51, Dec. 18, handing the District 2 Class 4A leading Cougars their only loss in six games.

Joey Macciocco, District 2’s only returning all-state boys basketball player, led the way with a career-high 31 points. He also grabbed eight defensive rebounds.

“Valley View is probably the best team we’ve played so far,” Macciocco said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge for us and we just accepted it. We wanted it.

“We wanted to prove that we’re one of the best teams in the area.”

Macciocco was 11-for-20 from the floor and 7-for-8 from the line.

“He’s a helluva player,” Blue Devils coach J.J. Thomas said. “ … He’s definitely matured since last year and he’s also bought in to playing more defense and turning that defense into offense.

“It’s really great to see and he’s really taken that leadership role for us with (Anthony) Mucciolo and (Tyler) Pepsin.”

Macciocco is averaging more than 20 points per game, carrying much of the offensive load while Mucciolo also scores in double figures.

The Blue Devils pounded their other three opponents by 52, 35 and 37 points.

LADY DEVILS

Playing with just an eight-player roster – and only seven healthy available players in some games – that prevents junior varsity games, Old Forge is off to a 4-1 start.

The Lady Devils are currently in the lead of the six-team race for the top seed in the open District 2 Class 2A tournament.

Talia Piragas, last season’s leading scorer, continues to lead the offense.

MARSECO TOURNAMENT

Marseco had a direct connection to the Old Forge, Wyoming Area and Pittston Area programs, which are part of the field for the 14th tournament held in his memory.

The 1992 Old Forge graduate was a starter on the school’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship baseball team that year and on the district championship basketball team that advanced to the state Class A semifinals.

At the time of his death in a motorcycle accident, Marseco was coaching at Wyoming Area, assisting current Pittston Area head coach Al Semenza, who he had played for at Old Forge, while studying at Wilkes.

Wyoming Area and Old Forge will meet in the 21st Badger Game as one of the semifinals in the boys tournament.

The girls tournament will take place Tuesday and Thursday. The boys tournament will be played Wednesday and Friday.

Hanover Area is the fourth team in the girls field while Wyoming Seminary complete the boys field.

The four JV boys teams and two of the JV girls teams also have games as part of the event.

Tuesday’s schedule calls for Pittston Area to face Wyoming Area at 6:30 and Hanover Area to play Old Forge at 8 in girls semifinal games.

Boys action begins with Pittston Area and Wyoming Seminary meeting in a JV game at 5, then a varsity game at 6:30. The Badger Game follows at 8.

Wyoming Area and Hanover Area play in a JV girls game Thursday at 5.

The consolation game is scheduled for 6:30, followed by the championship game at 8.

The final night is Friday.

Wyoming Area and Old Forge play a JV game at 5.

The consolation and championship games are scheduled for 6:30 and 8.