Greater Pittston athletes won championships on the state level in high school, the national level collegiately and as professionals during a highly successful 2022.

The state high school championships were the result of teamwork and individual achievements.

Pittston Area finished an unbeaten softball season as Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A champions.

Wyoming Area produced state championships by two individual athletes and came within one win of adding one as a team.

Drew Mruk won the Class 2A javelin title and Jaden Pepe finished an unbeaten season by repeating a state wrestling title.

The Lady Warriors then reached the Class A state field hockey game before falling short.

Mruk was not the only javelin champion from Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area graduate Marc Minichello won a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I national championship in the event for the University of Pennsylvania.

On the professional level, Pittston Area graduate Brandon Matthews landed on the highest level of men’s professional golf, securing a spot on the PGA Tour with the help of his latest tournament victory, winning the Astara Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Pittston Area won Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A softball titles on the way to its state championship.

Pepe won the Class 2A championship at 120 pounds while teammates Anthony Evanitsky and Cooper Price placed third and fourth at 138 and 152 pounds.

Pepe, Evanitsky and Price helped the WVC Division 2 champion Warriors placed fourth in the team standings at the state Class 2A individual championships.

Julian Everitt from Pittston Area also earned a state medal by placing sixth at 132 pounds in Class 3A.

While Mruk won a state title in track and field, Madelyn Keating earned state medals and district titles as a distance runner in both track and field and cross country for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area won the District 2 Class 2A boys track and field championship after both its boys and girls teams won WVC Division 2 championships.

The Warriors, one year removed from a state final appearance, also won a District 2 Class 4A title in baseball.

Wyoming Area won the district field hockey title on the way to the state final appearace.

Pittston Area won a Class 5A boys basketball title in addition to its softball championship.

Pittston Area added Division 1 girls basketball and Division 2 football titles to its WVC Division 1 softball championship.