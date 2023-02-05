District 2 released postseason plans for boys and girls basketball and swimming this week.

The Wednesday posting of the format confirmed what had been reported earlier, that the district will take its series of basketball championship games to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Twp. for the eighth straight season. Basketball will feature 10-12 games, depending on if District 2 teams make the Class A finals as higher seeds, and be contested March 2-4.

The Wilkes-Barre Catholic Youth Center will hosting diving Feb. 25 with the rest of the swimming championships to be held March 3-4 at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Swimming sessions will be separated by Class 2A and 3A each day.

Basketball will consist of eight District 2 championships, all boys and girls finals between Classes 5A and 2A, and District 2-4 Subregionals in Class 6A. District 2 is in a subregional with District 11 in Class A and if either the Forest City boys or Mountain View girls make it to the final as the highest seed, a game will be added to the Thursday, March 2 schedule. If both make it, games will be added at the start of the schedule on both March 2 and 3.

Regardless, there will be five finals played March 4 with starting times at noon, 2, 4, 6 and 8.

There are already three games scheduled March 3 and two March 2, pending developments in Class A.

Districts 2 and 11 have not yet completed the rest of the Class A schedules.

The District 2 quarterfinals will be held Feb. 21 for Class 5A and 3A boys as well as Class 6A, 4A and 2A girls. The quarterfinals in Class 6A, 4A and 2A boys and Class 5A and 3A girls will be Feb. 22.

The semifinals are set for Feb. 24 and 25 with the same breakdown of classifications to split the two days.

District 2 has a third Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament qualifier in Class 5A and 3A girls, along with Class 4A boys. Those third-place games will be played Feb. 28.

All quarterfinal, semifinal and third-place games will be played at the home court of the higher seed.

Tournaments are limited to eight teams unless a team that is ninth or lower in the power ratings has a winning record, which does not appear likely to occur this season.

In classifications with eight or fewer teams, all teams make the playoffs.

Both Pittston Area teams are positioned to host quarterfinal games in Class 5A. The Lady Patriots have locked up the top seed and will also host a semifinal if they advance.

Wyoming Area will be in both Class 4A teams and is positioned to almost certainly open at home.

The Class 4A girls final is scheduled for March 2 at 6 p.m.

Class 5A boys will complete the March 3 schedule at 8 p.m.

The Class 4A boys game is at 4 p.m., followed by Class 5A girls at 6 on March 4.