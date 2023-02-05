EXETER – Even on a night when Wyoming Area’s Morgan Janeski scored 22 points, Holy Redeemer coach John Jezorwski had no reason to worry and plenty of reasons to be happy with his team’s defense.

The Lady Royals kept the Wyoming Valley Conference lead by holding the Lady Warriors to four points each in the first and third quarters and shutting down the rest of Wyoming Area’s offense in Monday’s 49-28, road victory.

With third-leading scorer Anna Wisnewski sidelined by injury, Janeski was the only player Holy Redeemer allowed more than three points.

“Morgan has to be one of the best players in the league,” Jezorwski said. “I thought we did a good job of controlling her. She still got 20-some points, but she’s a great player, she’s going to get those points.”

Janeski was 9-for-17 from the floor, 1-for-4 on 3-pointers and 3-for-5 from the line.

Jillian DelBalso scored 16 points and Mia Ashton had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Holy Redeemer.

Holy Redeemer ran off 10 straight points for a 16-4 lead in the first minute of the second quarter.

“We did a great job of getting the ball inside-out, getting Mia and Lucie (Racicky) touches inside, then kicking it out to Jillian and Meghan (Albrecht),” Jezorwski said. “We were just composed.”

Ashton had seven points while the Lady Royals were holding the Lady Warriors to a 1-for-11 start and taking a 13-4 lead after one quarter.

DelBalso jumped in during the second quarter, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring nine points to build the halftime lead to 31-14.

Following a 2-for-17 third quarter from the floor, the Lady Warriors were in a 43-18 hole.

“Our defensive effort was incredible,” Jezorwski said.

Janeski and Olivia Rome each grabbed seven rebounds, while Olivia Allen and Jocelyn Williams had six each. Halle Kranson led the team with five assists. Janeski and Williams each made three steals.

Nanticoke 32, Wyoming Area 27

Wyoming Area struggled offensively again in Thursday’s game at Nanticoke, dropping its third straight to fall to 5-5 in WVC Division 2 and 11-9 overall.

Claire Aufiero scored eight of her 23 points in the fourth quarter for Nanticoke.

Morgan Janeski led Wyoming Area with 14 points. Olivia Rome grabbed seven rebounds while Halle Kranson and Jocelyn Williams had five each.

Nanticoke held Wyoming Area scoreless for the first 6:21 and led 7-3 after one quarter.

Wyoming Area ran off the first seven points to move ahead midway through the second quarter and was ahead, 12-11, at halftime.

The Trojanettes moved back in front with a 10-1 run over the first 5½ minutes of the second half.