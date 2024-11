Wyoming Area scored 38 total goals while winning both its games and Pittston Area picked up its first victory of the season this week in Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse.

The Lady Warriors won 16-7 at Delaware Valley and 22-11 at Lakeland Wednesday and Thursday.

Pittston Area won 15-5 at Lakeland Monday. The Lady Patriots lost twice at home, 17-14 to North Pocono Tuesday and 17-12 to Delaware Valley Thursday.