Wyoming Area’s team of Luca Argenio-Dylan Stoss pulled off the only Class 2A upset, according to seeds, Thursday to advance into Friday’s semifinals of the District 2 boys tennis doubles tournament, before having their season come to an end.

Sixth-seeded Argenio-Stoss, the lowest seed to reach Friday’s semifinals in either classification, then put up a battle before falling at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

No. 2 seed Bill Hall-Ansarali Atabayev from Wyoming Seminary eliminated Argenio-Stoss, 7-5 (7-2), 7-6).

Argenio-Stoss won three times Thursday. The Wyoming Area team defeated MMI Prep’s Reed Floryshak-Xavier Bieller, 6-0, 6-2; shut out Montrose’s Derick Muller-Ryan Kalde, 6-0, 6-0, and knocked off third-seeded Patrick Cawley-Fred Kloss from North Pocono.

Related Video

Wyoming Area’s other doubles team also won a match before being knocked out.

Braidon Kostik-Gabe Cable defeated Montrose’s Stephen Parisi-Carter Dolaway, 6-0, 6-3, but lost to third-seeded Zak Kaiser-Aidan Edwards from Tunkhannock 6-3, 6-2.

Pittston Area had just one entry in the District 2 Class 3A tournament.

Tanner Osborn-Zhi Sheng Lin fell to Wyoming Valley West’s David Longfoot and Peyton Sprague, 6-1, 6-2.

All three district tournaments are now complete with only the state singles and doubles tournaments remaining on the boys tennis schedule.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area completed their seasons.

Wyoming Area had semifinalists in District 2 Class 2A in both the team tournament and doubles.