ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The Martin brothers, Scranton Prep players from Jenkins Township, had a busy week as their AAU basketball seasons were wrapping up.

Brycen and Brody Martin are on two of the NEPA Elite teams that were in Hoop Group events Wednesday through Friday in Atlantic City, then continued on to Spooky Nook where they were playing Saturday in the Summer Jam Fest that concludes Sunday.

The NEPA Elite 15U Dempsey team, coached by former National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I coach Tommy Dempsey, went 2-2 at the Atlantic City Jam Fest and added two wins Saturday when the team moved on to Manheim in Lancaster County.

Brody Martin plays for the 15U team while Brycen Martin is part of the 16U Tillery team for the club out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

Related Video

Brycen Martin is one of the leaders of the 16U team that went 1-3 with all the losses coming by five points or less in Atlantic City. The team also lost its opener at Spooky Nook.

The last NEPA Elite game of the Atlantic City trip featured a dramatic comeback as the 15U team recovered from a 20-point deficit to defeat Mass Rivals HGSL, 55-54.

NEPA Elite still trailed 52-33 with 5:12 remaining.

After scoring and calling a timeout, NEPA Elite went back to work. Brody deflected a pass on the next possession, leading to a 3-pointer and helping fuel a 20-point streak to take a late lead.

The teams then traded scores in the last 30 seconds for NEPA Elite to win by one.

Brody had four points, a steal and a rebound in the win.

Brycen, who helped Scranton Prep to the 2022-23 District 2 Class 4A title as a sophomore, had a team-high 17 points in Friday’s 16U finale, a 55-53 loss to New World HGSL. He made four 3-pointers.

Brycen was also the leading scorer in both Thursday games and finished in double figures in all four Atlantic City games. He had 18 points in a 56-45 victory over Epic Elite, including the 3-pointer with six minutes left to put the team ahead to stay. Brycen also had two steals in the win before scoring 15 in a 59-54 loss to Team Push. Brycen had 11 points in the only Wednesday game.

Brody made two steals Wednesday when the 15U team opened with a 55-54 victory over the New Jersey Predators.

When the teams moved to Spooky Nook for an 8 a.m. game Saturday, Brody picked up the scoring pace. He went 6-for-7, including 4-for-5 on 3-pointers, to share the team-high of 17 as NEPA Elite again recovered from a double-figures deficit, this time for a 62-57, overtime victory over TTA.