It seems like when we lose our parents, there’s always something about the special relationship you develop with your mother and dads seem to be missed and loved, but not like dear old mom.

This past week, I watched a video clip of a pitcher from the Cincinnati Reds Major League baseball team.

Starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen lost his father during the season and two days after his death, Michael returned to the starting line up with much emotions.

During his first at-bats, he hit his very first home run as a professional. As he rounded the bases, he kept looking up to the heavens and after he crossed the plate, he looked up one more time before entering the dugout he looked up one more time and raised both arms pointing into the sky.

I don’t think there was a dry eye in the crowd and his teammate and coaches knew how special that moment was as each player and coached hugged him. The crowd knew too and they would not let the next batter get up to the plate without Michael coming out of the dugout to acknowledge the crowd.

As I watched the video, it was at that time when I began to reflect and think about my dad.

Just as Michael hit that homerun, he felt that special moment was his dad and it was a great tribute to his father.

There’s something about a father and son and sports and even though my dad was not a true athlete he loved his Yankees.

I played baseball from Little League through high school and as an adult, it’s probably the sport I miss playing the most.

As a 12-year-old, I grew a bit faster than my teammates and classmates and that was beneficial at that time. I was a centerfielder and a starting pitcher who threw the ball very hard.

I was fortunate enough to make All-Stars my last year and that was a special moment for me.

My dad worked two jobs and he pretty much missed my entire Little League experience, but that didn’t stop me from wanted to make my dad proud of me.

We played a 20-game schedule back then and my dad missed 19 of those game. The one exception was when we had a rainout and we had a make up game on a Saturday. Not only did Dad make it, so did my Mom.

During that game, I hit two homeruns and just as proud as Michael was when he hit his first professional homerun, I felt that pride too.

I don’t remember a lot of my Little League days, but that one Saturday afternoon, I will never forget.

I think as children, all we want is to make our parents proud of us, show that what we can do both on and off a field or court.

More times than not, I will cover sports watching young athletes excel doing great things, heroic things, game winning things, and for as happy as I am for that player, I will almost always look for their parents in the crowd to see their reaction.

The pride of a parent is priceless and speaking personally, nothing makes me happier to be proud of my two daughters.

I really miss my dad and I surely could use is advice in my life, even today… maybe more so today than ever.

Occasionally in my life, okay, maybe more than occasionally, I need to look towards my father for guidance during tough times and having a one-way conversation doesn’t always do it.

Having this career of working in media is something he never got to see. I’ve been writing this column for over 23 years and he passed away three-years before that even happened, but I know, he would be my biggest advocate, my biggest cheerleader, my biggest guide.

Right now, I’m going through some stuff and am confusing me especially when I put my trust and belief in someone but yet feel betrayed. Oh I know it happens to all of us, but you think it happens to others and not yourself.

Having my dad here to lean on would be so helpful in guiding me and advising me on what to do and how to handle my situation.

As I move forward in life, I always try to think about what Dad would do in my shoes and how he would react.

I know he has to be proud of me in all that I accomplished over the years, maybe more that the pride I feel for myself. I hope I’m making him happy and with my mother next to him sending me good thoughts and love, I’ll forge through my issues with my head up high.

So thank you Michael Lorenzen for helping me bring my father to the forefront, I really do miss him as you miss your dad.

And finally…

I waited and waited and I finally pulled the trigger, I bought my first Apple watch.

I have had plenty of imitators and knockoffs, but this one is the real deal and the most current model.

Needless-to-say, I love it and it lives up to its hype.

Apple products are awesome and I’ve been using them since 1987.

Thought of the Week

“In all affairs, it’s a healthy thing now and then to hang a question mark on the things you have long taken for granted.” – Bertrand Russell

Quote of the Week

“Take no one’s word for anything, including mine – but trust experience.” – James Baldwin

Bumper Sticker

“I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you.” – Friedrich Nietzsche