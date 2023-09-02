Defending champion Crestwood took command of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 golf race, opening a two-match lead in the loss column Thursday with a 152-169 victory over then-second place Wyoming Area at Blue Ridge Trail.

Derek Johnson shot a 2-under-par, 34 and the Comets had the three best scores of the match. Tommy Biscotti and Sienna Smith each shot 38s.

Dane Schutter and Brady Noone had 41s to lead Wyoming Area. Jack Mulhern shot 42 and Matt Rusinchak added a 45.

Wyoming Area is 6-2, a one-half match behind Dallas, which took over second place.

Related Video

Pittston Area 160, Tunkhannock 180

Matt Mesaris shot 2-over-par, 37 on the front nine at Fox Hill Country Club Friday to help Pittston improve to 6-3 in WVC Division 1.

Nick Cook added a 38 and Andrew Nocito a 42.

Pat Ruane completed the team score with a 43, matching the best by the Tigers.

Dallas 167, Pittston Area 170

Pittston Area dropped the three-stroke decision at Irem Temple Country Club Wednesday.

Brad Kugler shot 40 for Dallas, which had four scores of 43 or better.

Pittston Area’s Pat Ruane was medalist with a 2-over-par, 38. Matt Mesaris added a 41.

Pittston Area 176, Hazleton Area 178

Matt Mesaris shot a 6-over-par, 41 at Valley Country Club Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead Pittston Area to the WVC Division 1 victory.

Pat Ruane added a 42. Andrew Nocito shot 46 and Nick Cook 47.

Wyoming Area 167, Wyoming Valley West 202

The Warriors routed the Spartans in a Monday WVC Division 1 match.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

Five-time defending WVC champion Wyoming Seminary remained unbeaten and moved back into a first-place tie with Crestwood by winning Friday’s match.

All five points were decided in straight sets with Emma Kratz putting up the strongest battle for Wyoming Area, losing to Lizzie Weaver, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 2 singles.

The Lady Warriors fell to 3-2.

Pittston Area 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Pittston Area swept doubles Friday to post its first win of the season after starting 0-4 in the WVC.

Gabby Gorzkowski-Ella Swan and Sophia Montagna-Jayda Eike posted the doubles wins.

Laura Farber pulled out a three-set win at No. 2 singles and Ayla Krieger won in straight sets at No. 1.

Wyoming Area 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Morgan Slusser-Erica Gilligan and Selena Nova-Emily Shulde each won the doubles matches, 6-0, 6-0, in Wednesday’s WVC victory.

Emily Kratz dropped just one game and Sarah Willison only two while winning at second and third singles.

Honesdale 3, Pittston Area 2

Honesdale edged visiting Pittston Area in a non-league match Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pittston Area 6, Wallenpaupack 5

Kayla Rodzinak completed her hat trick with the late, game-winning goal to lift the Lady Patriots to Tuesday’s non-league victory.

Rodzinak added an assist as she was part of the last four Pittston Area goals.

Jenna Grieco, Madison Jackubowski and Sadie Gregory also scored.

The win was the third straight by the Lady Patriots to open the season. They suffered their first loss Thursday to Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area 3, Scranton Prep 1

Hannah Fairchild scored twice, including the 50th goal of her career, and added an assist in Tuesday’s non-league victory.

Hannah Stoss broke the 1-1 tie midway through the second half and Fairchild followed with an insurance goal.

Abigail Francis made six saves in the win.

Wyoming Area 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Hannah Fairchild scored both Wyoming Area goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime as the Lady Warriors overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit in their non-league opener Aug. 26.

Wyoming Area led in shots, 25-5.

Pittston Area 9, West Scranton 0

Sadie Gregry and Kayla Rodzinak scored two goals each to lead Pittston Area to the rout in the Aug. 26 non-league opener.

Maddie Jackubowski had a goal and two assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 1, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Pittston Area posted a shutout Wednesday for its third straight non-league road victory to begin the season.

Pittston Area 7, West Scranton 1

Pittston Area scored five second-half goals, including two by Fabrice Gatsinzi, to rout host West Scranton Aug. 26 in the non-league season opener.

Asher Nichols scored in each half.

Devon Cerasaro scored one first-half goal and assisted on the other.

Delaware Valley 5, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area was shut out on the road in its season opener, dropping the Aug. 26 non-league game.

FIELD HOCKEY

Abington Heights 2, Wyoming Area 1

Defending WVC Division 2 champion Abington Heights upset nationally ranked Wyoming Area in a non-league game Saturday.

Wyoming Area led in shots and penalty corners, but was held scoreless by Emma Newman until Nina Angeli converted a Lyla Rehill assist with 5:06 left.

Crestwood 7, Pittston Area 2

Defending District 2 Class 2A champion Crestwood downed host Pittston Area in Tuesday’s non-league game.

Pittston Area 7, Berwick 0

Maddie Karp scored all four goals, including all three the Lady Patriots managed in the first quarter, as Pittston Area won on the road Monday.

The Lady Patriots built advantages of 25-1 in shots and 9-0 in penalty corners.

Giuliana Latona scored the last two goals and Julia Homschek also scored for Pittston Area.