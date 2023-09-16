Wyoming Area running back Aaron Crossley (5) gets to the outside for a long gain against Nanticoke Area.

Nanticoke Area’s Treston Allen (3) indicates a touchdown as teammate Seth Raymer scores for the Trojans against Wyoming Area.

WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area combined three quick strikes on offense with repeated, sturdy defensive efforts Friday night to fight off an impressive performance by short-handed Nanticoke Area and remain undefeated with a 35-13 home-field victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

The Warriors used the win on Military Appreciation Night to improve to 2-0 in the division and 4-0 overall.

Nanticoke Area held the ball for 16:44 of the 24 first-half minutes, but trailed 21-0 when Wyoming Area scored on three possessions that combined to last 1:02. Taking over in Trojans territory each time, the Warriors scored on possessions that lasted two plays, one play and one play.

The Warriors held on downs on a first-quarter drive that started at the Wyoming Area 4 and a second-quarter drive that advanced to their 5.

“If we didn’t stand on those two plays, we’re in a one-score game down the stretch,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said.

Spencer was impressed that Nanticoke Area was in position to put up such a fight while at less than full strength.

Already going the bulk of the season without quarterback Payton Kepp for the second straight year, the Trojans also were without leading rusher Zack Fox, one of the WVC’s top running backs, Friday. Fox was in uniform, but without a helmet, watching the game from the sideline.

“I want to give all the credit in the world to Nanticoke Area tonight,” Spencer said. “They came in with one arm and two legs tied behind their backs with Payton being out earlier with the ACL – our thoughts and prayers go out to him – and also Fox not being able to play. Those are two really talented players who certainly would have made a difference in this game.

“That being the case, their kids came out and physically at times played very well and challenged us. They made plays, got into the red zone and pushed us to the goal line.”

Quarterback Anthony Delucca’s efficient night kept Wyoming Area in control.

Delucca threw six passes and completed five for 104 yards. He connected on touchdown passes to three different receivers.

“There were 9½, 10 guys in the box and they did a good job,” Spencer said. “We made some plays down the field that were the difference for us; Anthony Delucca made some nice throws.”

Kevin Wiedl wrestled the ball away from a defender in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Delucca hit Lidge Kellum in stride deep down the middle for a 49-yard score midway through the second quarter. Delucca rolled out and hit Michael Crane with a pass in the flat on the first play of the fourth quarter and Crane got past a defender for an 18-yard touchdown.

Aaron Crossley ran for the other two scores.

Crossley opened the scoring on a 16-yard run in the first quarter after Damian Lefkoski forced a fumble that Matt Rutkoski picked up.

Held to 31 yards on nine carries to that point, Crossley picked up 54 on five carries in a third-quarter scoring drive that he capped with a 5-yard run.

That touchdown came in response to Nanticoke Area getting within 21-6 on a 3-yard Seth Raymer touchdown on the Trojans’ first possession of the second half.

Treston Allen had a big game for the Trojans (0-1, 1-3).

Allen carried 17 times for 85 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He had an 80-yard kickoff return and came up with a sack, five other tackles and a broken-up pass on defense.

Wyoming Area 35, Nanticoke Area 13

Nanticoke Area`0`0`6`7`—`13

Wyoming Area`14`7`7`7`—`35

First quarter

WA – Aaron Crossley 16 run (Liam Burke kick), 5:10

WA – Kevin Wiedl 22 pass from Anthony Delucca (Burke kick), 4:12

Second quarter

WA – Lidge Kellum 49 pass from Deluca (Burke kick), 6:48

Third quarter

NAN – Seth Raymer 3 run (kick blocked), 5:28

WA – Crossley 5 run (Burke kick), 3:41

Fourth quarter

WA – Michael Crane 18 pass from Delucca (Burke kick), 11:50

NAN – Treston Allen 3 run (Giovanni Huertero kick), 6:57

Team statistics`NAN`WA

First downs`14`14

Rushes-yards`48-146`29-157

Passing yards`46`104

Total yards`192`261

Passing`3-13-0`5-8-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-6`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-27.5`4-28.8

Fumbles-lost`5-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`7-29`10-79

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NAN, Allen 17-85, Eugene Gyle 8-32, Mykal Julian 11-23, Chris Julian 1-6, Raymer 6-5, Mike Stachowiak 1-3, Michael Taylor 1-3, Reagan Jackson 2-1, Team 1-minus 12. WA, Crossley 16-104, Crane 6-47, Brady Jones 3-10, Oliver Bolin 2-4, Kellum 1-minus 2, Delucca 1-minus 6.

PASSING — NAN, Raymer 3-13-0-46. WA, Delucca 5-6-0-104, Jones 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING – NAN, Gavin Turak 1-26, Jaidyn Johnson 1-22, Nemico Sosa 1-minus 2. WA, Crane 2-23, Kellum 1-49, Wiedl 1-22, Pierce 1-10.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.