Wyoming Area throwers combined for two wins plus second-, third- and fourth-place finishes Monday, May 5, in the boys portion of the Wyoming Valley Conference Track and Field Championships at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Ben Gravine won the discus with a throw of 155-1 and Jack Gravine won the javelin with 185-3.

Josh Mruk was second in the shot put with 51-6 and third in the javelin with 165-0.

Josh Turner added a fourth in the shot put in 46-7 ¾.

Lidge Kellum also had a big day as the Warriors placed fourth in the 14-team field.

Hazleton Area won the team title with 112½ points. Wilkes-Barre Area outscored Crestwood 111-106 for second. Wyoming Area had 77 points. Lake-Lehman placed ahead of Dallas 56½-55 in fifth and Pittston Area was seventh with 48.

Kellum finished second in the 100 hurdles in 16.11, was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 42.79 and was part of both the second-place 400 relay and seventh-place 1600 relay.

Michael Janosky and Gage Speece were also part of both relays. Speece added a fifth in the 200.

Jack Gravine was part of the 400 relay team that finished in 44.47.

Brady Kearns, who was fifth in the 400, completed the 1600 relay lineup.

Nicholas Kondrosky placed fourth in the long jump.

Jalen Moore’s sprinting led the way for Pittston Area.

Moore was second in the 400 in 50.53 seconds, third in the 100 in 11.14 and third in the 200 in 22.65.

Caden Boettger was third in the 800 in 2:01.76 and part of the third-place 3200 relay team, which posted a time of 8.41.57.

Jakob Mead was fourth in the 3200.

Lucas Lopresto took fifth in the javelin and seventh in the long jump.

Brady Tucker was seventh in the 800.