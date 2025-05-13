PLAINS TWP. — Ella McKernan won the 800-meter run title and helped spark a strong relay performance by Wyoming Area Monday, helping the Lady Warriors finished third in a 14-team field in the Wyoming Valley Conference Track and Field Championships at Wilkes-Barre Area.

McKernan ran the 800 in 2:14.75. She anchored a win in the 3200 relay and a second-place finish in the 1600 relay.

The 3200 relay team won by 12.48 seconds over Crestwood in 9:35.33.

“We’ve worked literally all of our high school career for this,” McKernan said. “It shows us that we know what it’s like to win.”

Isabella Costa anchored a fifth-place finish in 52.56 seconds in the 400 relay and also ran on the other two relay teams.

Hannah Stoss, in the lead-off position, and McKernan, as anchor, each ran their legs in under a minute as part of a 4:05.90 in the 1600 relay.

Stoss also got the 3200 relay started.

Shannon Kearns was the fourth member of the 3200 team and Lucia Campenni was the other runner on the 1600.

Jenesa Sanchez, who placed second in both hurdles races, led off the 400 relay that also included Talia Pizano and Julianne Potter. Sancho ran the 100 hurdles in 15.83 and 300 in 47.70.

Taylor Gashi scored points for Wyoming Area in four events by placing in the top eight. She was second in the triple jump with 36-7½, third in the long jump with 17-1 and third in the discus with 102-10. Gashi qualified third for the 100 hurdles final in 16.02, but slipped to eighth in the final with 23.25.

Sarah Mizenko placed third in the javelin with a throw of 96-0.

Lucia Campenni, in the 100, and Shannon Kearns, in the 300, each placed fourth in hurdles.

Gwendoline Lowry was sixth in the javelin and eighth in the high jump.

Division 1 champion Dallas won the team title with 146½ points. Crestwood was second with 111½ and Division 2 champion Wyoming Area had 96½.

Hazleton Area was fourth with 77 points and Pittston Area took fifth with 59½.

Ali Butcher won the 100-meter dash, led off a second-place 400 relay team and took seventh in both the 200 and 400 to lead Pittston Area. She led qualifying for the 100 in 12.61, then won in 12.82.

Isabella Dessoye also scored in four events. She was third in the 800 in 2:23.77 and 1600 in 5:28.77, led off a fourth-place finish in the 3200 relay and took seventh in the 3200.

Elinor Schardien was second in the pole vault and contributed to the second in the 400 relay.

Annika Lien and Emmy Savakinas were also on the 400 relay team, which finished just four-hundredths of a second behind Holy Redeemer in 50.73.

Savakinas also placed sixth in the triple jump and seventh in the 100 hurdles.

Maggie Gruber, Nadia Rawhouser and Olivea Scalese were the other members of the 3200 relay.

Scalese was also eighth in the 1600.

Paige Bittman was fourth in the high jump with 5-0.