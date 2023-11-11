Wyoming Area’s Michael Crane spots a Valley View fumble as he and his teammates recovered it for a Cougar turnover.

Warrior Lidge Kellum (2) breaks a tackle and heads for the open field on an end around play against Valley View.

Junior running back Lidge Kellum (2) got by a host of Cougar defenders as he headed outside to gain 40-yards for the Warriors.

PECKVILLE – Wyoming Area made it to the end zone first Friday night.

Just as happened to Valley View next, the Warriors had an apparent touchdown on the first possession wiped out by a holding penalty.

Unlike the host Cougars, the Warriors never crossed the goal line again.

Valley View jammed all three of the game’s touchdown into a stretch of 7:52 to end the first half and start the second half of a 20-0, shutout victory in the District 2 Class 4A football semifinals at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The second-seeded Cougars (10-2) advance to play at top-seeded Dallas (12-0) Friday night for the district title.

Third-seeded Wyoming Area, which won the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship, had its season end at 10-2.

“Disappointed for our kids with the effort that they made tonight and all season,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said, “but they walk away with their heads high. A conference championship and they represented themselves well with an opportunity to compete and win this game.

“For the seniors, hats off to them. I’m very proud of them and going forward, the future looks very bright with the work that the young guys have done. I know they’ll take that energy into the offseason.”

Alterations in each offense had an impact on the game.

Wyoming Area’s Aaron Crossley, who entered within range of a second straight 2,000-yard season, was limited to six carries by a left ankle injury suffered in last week’s playoff opener.

Valley View moved senior receiver Dom Memo to quarterback for his first start of the season at the position that he had taken over two years ago after a midseason injury. Memo, one of the players who had taken snaps at quarterback throughout the season, went 6-for-9 for 79 yards and a touchdown passing and carried five times for 43 yards and another score.

Memo’s touchdown pass went to Christopher Savkov, who led Valley View to victory with three big fourth-down plays.

Savkov picked off a pass at the 8 to end the opening drive after Lidge Kellum’s 43-yard touchdown run was erased by the hold. Savkov’s 11-yard touchdown reception came on a fourth-and-eight fade pattern into the end zone. He also batted down a fourth-down pass and what turned out to be Wyoming Area’s final offensive play before Valley View ran the final 9:02 off the clock.

Crossley went in and out of the game, trying to play as much as he could.

When Crossley was out, Kellum ran for 97 yards on 16 carries, including following up the 43 yards that were negated with a 36-yard run into the Red Zone.

“I’m proud of the effort by those who had to step up in this football game – Lidge Kellum, Michael Crane, Anthony DeLucca took our shots down the field,” Spencer said. “We had opportunities. Early in the game, we had the score come off the board because of penalties. Penalties, mistakes, a few turnovers in the game; it’s tough to be successful in a big game like that.

“We had those things happen, but ultimately, I think physicality by Valley View on both sides of the ball was a big factor as well, so hat’s off to them.”

After his diving pick at the 8 in the first quarter, Savkov stayed on his feet until exhausted on his second-quarter interception, covering both sidelines on a 62-yard return to set up the first touchdown.

“It was really tiring,” Savkov said. “It really was, running all around the field.

“I knew that they were going to take some shots on us and our coach told us all week to be ready. Both balls were up there and I needed to go get them.”

Camryn Higgins followed the interception return with a 23-yard carry to the 1 where Memo scored on a sneak on the next play.

Memo went 3-for-4 for 42 yards and managed the clock to give the Cougars time to increase the lead to 12-0 at halftime.

The Cougars added another score to open the second half.

Beyon McClean returned the second-half kickoff 26 yards to the Wyoming Area 49 and the Cougars scored in seven plays.

Memo’s 31-yard run put the ball on the 1 for Higgins to score. Higgins then ran for the two-pointer.

Wyoming Area reached Valley View territory on six of seven possessions.

The Warriors got as close as the Valley View 17 in the first quarter, the 35 and 40 in the second quarter, and the 38 and 28 in the third quarter.

The final possession resulted in fourth-and-goal at the 6, but Savkov rushed in to knock down the pass.

“Many of the times, coach (Scot) Wasilchak trusted me on fourth down to make a play and I did,” Savkov said.

BY THE NUMBERS

Wyoming Area had a time of possession lead of 23:05-15:53 until Valley View ran the final 9:02 off the clock. … The Cougars led in first downs 15-11, rushing yards 221-119 and total offense 300-210. … Aaron Crossley ran for 21 yards on six carries, all in the first half. … Jacob Morgan led the Wyoming Area defense with 11 tackles and six assists. … Prior to two kneel downs to end the game, Valley View had gained yardage on 35 of 37 running plays. Matt Rutkoski made one tackle for a loss and assisted Jacob Gustitus on the other. Trustin Johnson had five tackles and three assists, one of which came on Rutkoski’s tackle for a loss.