YATESVILLE – One of the most direct ways to stop scoring is to limit shots.

Pittston Area was effective in doing so Thursday night while shutting down the Wyoming Area 2offense on the way to a 41-11 romp in the eighth annual Tigue-Denisco Cup Game.

The Lady Warriors finished with fewer shots (25) than turnovers (28).

With shots hard to come by, Wyoming Area struggled through long offensive droughts, going 12:38 without a basket from late in the first quarter until nearly midway through the third. The Lady Warriors were also scoreless for the last 8:07.

Wyoming Area did not have a field goal for the first 6:25.

Addison Gaylord converted an offensive rebound to cut the deficit to 5-3, but that was the start of the stretch without a field goal. During that time, Pittston Area allowed just three made free throws while using a 30-3 advantage to open a 35-6 lead.

Morgan Slusser ended the drought by hitting Wyoming Area’s only 3-pointer with 4:51 left in the third quarter, but the Lady Warriors managed just one more basket, that coming in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

A detailed statistical look at the Tigue-Denisco Game, with full shooting stats, follows:

Pittston Area 41, Wyoming Area 11

WYOMING AREA (11) – Morgan Slusser 1-1 0-0 3, Addison Gaylord 1-4 1-4 3, Krea Bonita 0-5 0-0 0, Abby Sterba 1-9 1-2 3, Marissa Gacek 0-1 0-0 0, Alexa Gacek 0-1 2-2 2, Maggie Hallman 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Day 0-0 0-0 0, Krista Sadowski 0-1 0-0 0, Shannon Kearns 0-0 0-0 0, Erica Gilligan 0-3 0-0 0, Aubrey Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Gianna Deyarmin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 3-25 4-8 11.

PITTSTON AREA (41) – Daniella Ranieli 7-18 3-4 20, Maddie Karp 2-6 0-0 4, Row8an Lazevnick 0-1 0-0 0, Lili Hintze 4-9 0-0 10, Grace Callahan 0-2 1-4 1, Giuliana Latona 1-9 0-0 2, Ella O’Brien 0-1 1-2 1, Hailey Pointek 0-0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Chernouskas 0-4 0-0 0, Nora Callahan 0-0 0-0 0, Carlina Lizza 1-2 0-0 3, Abby Chernouskas 0-2 0-0 0, Julia Long 0-1 0-0 0, Bella Dessoye 0-1 0-0 0, Leah Brozginski 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-58 5-10 41.

Wyoming Area`4`2`5`0`—`11

Pittston Area`10`17`14`0`—`41

Three-point shooting – WA 1-9 (Slusser 1-1, Bonita 0-1, AGacek 0-1, Gaylord 0-2, Sterba 0-4), PA 6-23 (Ranieli 3-6, Hintze 2-4, Lizza 1-2, Karp 0-1, Lazevnick 0-1, Latona 0-1, AChernouskas 0-1, Dessoye 0-1, Brozginki 0-1, KChernouskas 0-3). Shooting percentages – WA 12.0 on FG, 11.1 on 3PT, 50.0 on FT; PA 25.9 on FG, 26.1 on 3PT, 50.0 on FT). Team rebounds – WA 8, PA 7. Total rebounds – WA 34 (Sterba 8), PA 33 (Karp 6, KChernouskas 6, O’Brien 5, GCallahan 4). Assists – WA 1 (Sterba), PA 9 (Karp 3). Steals – WA 4 (Gaylord 2), PA 17 (Ranieli 6, Karp 3, O’Brien 2, Brozginski 2). Blocked shots – WA 3 (Sterba 2), PA 0. Turnovers – WA 28, PA 10. Team fouls – WA 15, PA 10. Fouled Out – Kranson.