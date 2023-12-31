Morgan Janeski is making the most of her playing time as a freshman on the Alvernia University women’s basketball team.

The 6-foot forward from Wyoming Area has used efficient shooting to score 33 points in 45 minutes while appearing in eight of the team’s 10 games.

Janeski is 13-for-25 (52.0 percent) from the floor, along with making all five of her free throw attempts and going 2-for-5 (40.0 percent) on 3-point tries. She also has 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Alvernia is 7-3.