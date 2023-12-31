Here we go, the last day of 2023. The last day of 2022 seems like so long ago, but yet, on the other hand, 2023 flew by in a blink of an eye.

I haven’t figured out how to slow down the day or stretch a week into two weeks, but if I figure it out, I’ll let you know.

The week between Christmas and New Years is always strange. A good majority of people have it off from work and the people that do have to work, are pretty much mailing it in and don’t feel like being there.

I know those that have the holiday week off, don’t look forward to returning to work on Jan. 2 and that’s only natural.

News wise, historically speaking for Greater Pittston, it’s a pretty dead time. Not a lot goes on with civic organizations, etc. Lucky for me, there are plenty of sports to cover with high school basketball, wrestling and swimming.

January and February are the dead of winter and we do live in Greater Pittston where the weather can be very unpredictable. It never seemed that way when I was a child. Winter just meant snow and lots of it.

We are in an El Niño weather pattern meaning a milder winter, which suits me just fine. Having a 50-degree Christmas day was very nice. Carry gifts from door to door when its cold and snowy isn’t fun.

El Niño was predicted as far back as April 2023 and the weather forecasters have been correct. The prediction is a 55% chance El Niño will remain high from January through March of 2024.

I had a conversation the other day with someone about the warmer Christmas weather, and they said we will probably pay for that and get clobbered with snow and cold before winter is out.

Well, that may be true, after all it is winter. I’ll lean more toward forecasters and hope for the best. El Niño does not mean a lack of precipitation it just means milder temperatures.

When Jan. 1 comes around, if the year before wasn’t so good, we try to erase it and start anew for the upcoming year. Everyone tries to look at the New Year as a restart of sorts; I’m no different.

Whether you had a good 2023 or now, it seems we all plan our New Years resolutions. Losing weight and getting our health in order appears at the top of the list for a decree.

I would guess making more money or getting a different job for the New Year might be another resolution.

In a few weeks I’ll be heading to the doctor for my yearly visit, I think this time he’ll either throw the book at me or take me around the back of the building and shoot me. Let’s just say for the past six-months, I’ve been a run away train.

Not having a 9-to-5 job isn’t the healthiest lifestyle. I sometimes wish that were the case. Not having a regimented life and normal work hours is pretty tough. So with that said, my resolution is to get fit by eating right and getting some exercise. Making more money is always a close second.

Sometimes you can plan your year in advance, but I wonder how many of us either stick to the plan or have changes done on purpose or out of our hands.

If there’s one thing I learned this past year, take what people say with a grain of salt. Not everyone means what he or she says. I’m one of those people that take someone’s word as truth and meaning, but that’s not always the case. I guess I have to be more cynical and not trust of others words and empty promises.

I always give people the benefit of the doubt until something happens to me several times over. I suppose it’s easy for someone to take advantage of me for his or her own benefit and me just waiting for him or her to make good.

I try to be the best person I could be and help as many people out as possible. I never ask for anything in return and hope that I get rewarded for loyalty and friendship.

Being burned big time in 2023 has just hardened me, disappointed me, and has naturally made me a cynic. I never asked to be that way, but when you are handed a banana and only left with a rotten peel, well, actions speak louder than words.

So in 2024 should I be smarter, wiser, less trusting and more pessimistic? Time will tell, but honestly, that’s not the way I rolled over my lifetime. I do like to take people’s word and make good on promises; maybe I’ll just try to be smarter and wiser.

Time will only tell and in 365 days I’ll know the answer, but in the mean time, I hope everyone can live his or her best lives.

Live life honest and true to yourself. Be a better person. Be a kind and loving person. Be helpful to all.

Have a great and healthy year.

Quote of the Week

“No one can go back, but everyone can go forward. And tomorrow, Jan 1, when the sun rises, all you have to say to yourself is: “I am going to think of this day as the first day of my life.” – Paulo Coelho

Thought of the Week

“The New Year stands before us like a chapter in a book waiting to be written.” – Melody Beattie

Bumper Sticker

“A new and improved you is not determined by a new year, but by a new mind.” – Unknown