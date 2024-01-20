Wyoming Area picked up two wins while playing three games, all Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 contests, in six days.

The Lady Warriors improved to 3-4 in the division and 5-12 overall, improving their chances of hosting a quarterfinal game in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Wyoming Area 41, MMI Prep 16

Wyoming Area scored the first eight points of Saturday afternoon’s road game and never trailed.

Related Video

Addison Gaylord led Wyoming Area with 11 points.

Shannon Kearns scored six of her nine points in the first quarter, which ended with Wyoming Area ahead 15-2.

Marisa Gacek grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and Kendall Day scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Lady Warriors.

Bria Kringe led MMI Prep with 12 points.

The Preppers held the Lady Warriors to two second-quarter points to cut the deficit to 17-6 at halftime.

Wyoming Area had a pair of 6-0 runs in the third quarter while opening a 36-12 lead.

Gaylord had nine points in the quarter.

Wyoming Area overcame 4-for-18 free throw shooting in the middle quarters and 6-for-22 in the game.

Wyoming Seminary 33, Wyoming Area 9

Wyoming Seminary shut out visiting Wyoming Area in the second quarter between allowing just two points each in the first and third quarters of Wednesday’s game.

Wyoming Area opened the second-half scoring, but Wyoming Seminary then ran off 15 points for a 24-4 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Lexi Lichenstein and Clare Griffin led Wyoming Seminary with nine points each.

Shannon Kearns led Wyoming Area with six points.

Wyoming Area 51, Hanover Area 14

Abby Sterba scored 13 points and Krea Bonita added 12 Monday to lead Wyoming Area to the home-court victory.

Maggie Hallman grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Wyoming Area had streaks of six and eight points for a 14-6 lead after one quarter. The Lady Warriors closed the first half on a 10-2 run and opened the second half with 11 straight points for a 44-11 lead.

Sterba had nine of her points during the second quarter.

The Lady Warriors held the Lady Hawkeyes to one point in the third quarter.