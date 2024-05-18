The entire Pittston Area Patriot team was named the Joseph Agolino Sr. Award MVPs of the annual game against Wyoming Area held on Monday, May 13 at West Pittston.

Pittston Area junior Richard Tonte (3) doubled in two runs hitting a double against Wyoming Area at West Pittston on Monday.

Patriot 2nd baseman Beau Widdick (2) and shortstop Silvio Giardina along with Wyoming Area runner jake Snyder (7) look up at the umpire for the call as Giardina raises his glove with the ball in it. Snyder was called out in a close play.

Patriot pinch runner Jonnie Wruble is safe as he slides under Wyoming Area pitcher Noah Smith’s glove.

