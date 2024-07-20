PECKVILLE – Joe Granko kept busy while playing a role in a victory in his final football game.

Granko, who plans to play baseball at the University of Scranton, was among the players seeing the most playing time Thursday night when the County defeated the City, 35-28, in the 90th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game.

The Old Forge graduate started at linebacker and was often on the field at fullback as Riverside coach Harry Armstrong rolled through a variety of offensive sets.

“It was definitely tiring, but for my last game, I really wanted to play both sides of the ball because I really don’t know which one’s my favorite,” Granko said.

Granko was one of four County players with at least five tackles, finishing with five along with two assists.

“I love playing offense but I love running around on defense,” he said. “And, I loved playing with this group of guys on defense, it was so much fun.”

The wide-open County offense produced 351 yards, including five pass plays of at least 16 yards and three quarterback runs of at least 14.

Granko provided a different approach with runs up the middle to mix things up, getting the tough yards. He carried five times for 14 yards, converting a third-and-one in the third quarter and gaining four yards as the team ran the final 1:56 off the clock after an interception by Mid Valley’s Jordan Chmielewski at the 9.

“I’m not the fastest guy, but I think I’m pretty strong,” Granko said. “If I can help my team establish the run game, it’s always good.”

Granko was the only Old Forge representative on a team that also drew players from Abington Heights, Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Riverside, Valley View and Western Wayne.

Mid Valley’s Chmielewski, Delaware Valley’s Jayden Ramirez and Justin Kalitsnik and Honesdale’s Cameron Hedgelon joined Granko as the leaders of the victory.

Chmielewski carried nine times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, hit four of 11 passes for 78 yards and another score in addition to his interception. Ramirez had three catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Kalitsnik had seven tackles, including one for a loss, and two assists. Hedgelon intercepted two passes, broke up another dangerous deep throw and made five tackles.

Lackawanna Trail’s Lukas Gumble carried 16 times for 114 yards and a touchdown to lead a 277-yard ground attack for the City.

Dunmore’s Kevin McHale coached the team, which included his players and those from Holy Cross, North Pocono, Scranton, Scranton Prep, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and West Scranton as well as those from Lackawanna Trail.

Northeast Rehab presented the game for recent graduates of Lackawanna Football Conference teams. It drew an announced crowd of 7,164 to Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Former Denver Broncos head coach and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who played in the game in 1976 and coached in it in 1981, was honored at halftime as the Lions Club Man of the Year.