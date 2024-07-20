Home News Pittston Area Class of 1969 reunion coming up News Pittston Area Class of 1969 reunion coming up July 20, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Pittston Area Class of 1969 gathered at the residence of classmate Carmen Falcone’s home to plan the 55th reunion, to be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 46, Aston Mt. Road, Pittston Twp. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Classmates from Pittston Area 1969 gather to formalize plans for the 55th reunion to be held at Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge 46 on Saturday, Aug. 24. For information, call 570-472-1037 or 570-237-6057. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — The Pittston Area Class of 1969 reunion committee gathered at the Carmen Falcone to finalize plans for the 55th class reunion set for noon Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge 46, Pittston Twp. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Second Presbyterian Church in Pittston holds annual Trunk or Treat event Complaint filed over pace of Luzerne County mail ballot application processing Luzerne County study commission debates option to elect council by regions View Comments