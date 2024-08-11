Wyoming Area returns four starters and has a large pool of players from which to fill out the rest of the lineup that it will take into the start of the Wyoming Valley Conference girls tennis season.

Heading into Monday’s first week of official practices, coach Bill Roberts expects junior Emma Kratz to move into the number-one singles spot.

Kratz posted a win in both the District 2 Class 2A singles and doubles tournaments last year.

There is just one week of practice before the first match, Aug. 19 at Holy Redeemer, but Roberts said freshman Molly Kratz has a good chance of emerging as the number-two singles player.

Sarah Willison, another junior who is a returning starter, could be in the third singles spot.

Each doubles team could feature one senior returning starter and one senior who is a newcomer to the lineup.

Erica Gilligan could be joined by Lily Kasa at first doubles and Selena Nova could be teamed up with Natalie Leibman in the second spot.

“We have a lot of talent so the rest of the lineup will be challenging to try to take a spot,” Roberts said.

Those candidates include seniors Rebecca Gula and Keimya Brown; juniors Alana Ginthner and Njie Sainabou; sophomores Nelisia Pinas, Isabella Dequevedo, Alexandra Jacobs and Vivian Sigman; and freshman Katelyn Jacobs.

Wyoming Area went 9-3 to finish in a three-way tie for third in the 13-team Wyoming Valley Conference last season. It lost 3-2 to Holy Redeemer in the District 2 Class 2A team quarterfinals

“I believe we can be very competitive in the league,” Roberts said.

The Lady Warriors have added a non-conference match with West Scranton for a 13-match regular-season schedule.