Cael Krushnowski pulled in three of T.J. DiMattia’s four touchdown passes Friday night, then added some clutch late-game plays to preserve Old Forge’s 28-27 victory over West Scranton in a non-league high school football opener at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Krushnowski caught a 43-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and Isiah Rodriguez added his fourth extra point to overcome a 27-21 deficit.

West Scranton threatened, but Krushnowski broke up a pass on fourth-and-10 from the 13, then ran for a first down to help kill the remaining time off the clock.

The Invaders are beginning their third season under former Old Forge quarterback Jake Manetti.

Dayron Groves carried 16 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns for West Scranton.

Groves scored on a 44-yard run for a 6-0 lead after one quarter.

Old Forge went up 14-6 at halftime when DiMattia found Krushnowski with a 33-yard touchdown pass and Frankie Pero with a 28-yarder.

West Scranton took the second of its three leads when Groves went around left end for a 49-yard touchdown, then took a pitch to the right and raced 74 yards for another score.

Krushnowski turned a short pass into a 45-yard touchdown and a 21-21 tie entering the fourth quarter.

Shamier Lyons stretched the ball across the goal line to complete a 6-yard run for a 27-21 lead by the Invaders with 8:12 left.

Krushnowski finished with 22 carries for 100 yards, plus four catches for 127 yards.

DiMattia passed for 205 yards.