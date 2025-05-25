Wyoming Area will be well represented when it hosts the UNICO All-Star Classic Wednesday night at Jake Sobeski Stadium at 7 p.m.

Randy Spencer will serve as head coach of the Pioneers and the Warriors will have the most players on the team’s roster for the annual football all-star game for graduating seniors of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The Warriors had 15 players selected for the game: running back/linebacker Michael Crane; quarterback Anthony DeLucca, two-way lineman Chase SeSanto and Andrew Steinberger; running back Lidge Kellum; quarterback/fullback/linebacker Brady Jones; wide receiver/defensive backs Ryan Jones, Damian Lefkoski and Jacob Morgan; defensive linemen Nate Obrzut and Tyler Reynolds; offensive lineman Paul Panek; linebacker Matt Rutkoski; tight end/punter John Turner; and tight end/wide receiver/linebacker Kevin Weidl.

The Pioneers roster also includes players from Berwick, Hazleton Area, Holy Redeemer, Lake-Lehman, Nanticoke, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Seminary.

Pittston Area players are part of the Miners roster.

Linebacker/defensive back Gerry Groom was selected to represent the Patriots along with two-way lineman Sam Hankey, offensive lineman/linebacker Collin Smith, quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back Matt Walter and kicker/punter Gavin Wolfe.

The Miners also draw players from Crestwood, Dallas, Hanover Area, Tunkhannock and Wyoming Valley West.

Wyoming Valley West’s Bob Stelma will coach the team.