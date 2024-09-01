DALLAS TWP. – Pittston Area’s Caden Boettger finished sixth in a 206-runner field Saturday when most of the District 2 schools opened their seasons by competing in the Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial Invitational at Misericordia University’s Letterkenny Field.

Boettger, a junior, finished the 3.1-mile course in 17:35.

Crestwood junior Mason Staude won the race in 16:36.

Jakob Mead from Pittston Area finished 18th in 18:11.

Related Video

Wyoming Area was led by Colby Walsh in 48th place.

Pittston Area’s Jameson Radle, Jalen Moore and Gene Canfield finished 65th, 75th, 97th.

The top 25 in each race earned medals.

Pittston Area’s Olivea Scalese and Bella Dessoye and Wyoming Area’s Hannah Stoss all earned medals in the girls race.

Madison Hedglin from Dallas repeated her title, winning by a minute by navigating the course’s muddy conditions in 19:07.

Scalese was 10th in 21:29. Stoss placed 12th and Dessoye 21st.

Wyoming Area’s Kierstyn Orlandini was 38th out of 141 finishers.

Pittston Area’s Madison Ramirez (53rd), Elinor Schardien (64th) and Olivia Pantucci (69th) all joined Scalese and Stoss in the top half of the field.

Towanda’s Emmett Klees and Maris Cobb won the junior high races.

Alexis Noone and Michaela Walsh from Pittston Area finished 14th and 15th to medal in the junior high girls race.

Jameson Dessoye from Pittston Area was the top Greater Pittston entry in junior high boys, finishing 29th.