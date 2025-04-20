Pittston Area’s Daniella Ranieli was recognized as a Class 5A all-state girls basketball player by Pennsylvania Sports Writers for the third time, but this time the senior went out as a first-team selection.

Ranieli, the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 Player of the Year choice by division coaches, was a third-team, all-state selection in both her sophomore and junior seasons.

The Millersville University commit led the division in scoring, 3-pointers and free throw percentage.

By averaging 21.6 points per game as a senior, Ranieli closed out her career with 1,763 points. For her four years as an all-star guard with the Lady Patriots, Ranieli also produced 227 3-pointers, 337 rebounds, 260 assists and 197 steals while shooting 41 percent from the floor, 35 percent on 3-pointers and 80 percent from the line.

Ranieli was one of five WVC players to receive all-state recognition and one of eight from District 2. She was the only first-teamer from the conference and one of only two from the district, joining Mountain View’s Addison Kilmer, who made it in Class 2A.

The other players from the WVC were: Kailtyn Bindas from Hazleton Area, second team in Class 6A; Jackie Gallagher from Crestwood, third team in Class 5A; Ella Wilson from Lake-Lehman, third team in Class 3A; and Ella Stambaugh, third team in Class 2A.

Jenna Hillebrand from Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Scranton Prep was a repeat second-team selection in Class 4A and Sophia Talutto from Division 2 champion Dunmore was a second-team pick in Class 3A.

Hazleton Area, Scranton Prep, Dunmore and Mountain View all won district tiles.

Millersville is a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference member and National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II program.