Lyla Rehill scored goals 42 seconds apart in the second quarter Saturday afternoon to lead Wyoming Area past Pittston Area, 6-1, in a non-league field hockey game between the rivals at Atlas Field.

Taila Pizano scored to give the Lady Warriors a 1-0 lead after one quarter.

Midway through the second, Rehill scored off an assist from Jules Gonzales, then added an unassisted goal.

Nina Belza scored, with an assist from Ainsley Flynn, to make it 4-0 at halftime.

Related Video

Early in the fourth quarter, the lead swelled to 6-0 when Claudia Rehill set up a Lucia Campenni goal and Jules Gonzales set up a score by Evangeline Johnson.

Pittston Area broke the shutout on a Maddie Karp goal with 4:30 left.

The Lady Warriors had advantages of 24-2 in shots and 17-1 in penalty corners.

Wyoming Area improved to 2-0 overall while Pittston Area slipped to 2-2.