Junior outside hitter and defensive specialist Taylor Gashi returns for her third season as a starter to lead a Wyoming Area girls volleyball team, which will rely on depth to try to improve its record from a year ago.

Seniors Kaia Brown, a defensive specialist and setter, and Gianna Colarusso, a defensive specialist are among the other most experienced players.

Senior opposite Natalee Banashefski is also back from last year’s varsity squad, along with senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Madison Spittel, junior middle hitter Sara Pealer, junior opposite Addison Byers, junior defensive specialist Braded Llewellyn and sophomore libero Kenzi Galenty.

“We have a deep bench, and the majority of the girls are new to the varsity level,” Lady Warriors coach Sara Mazzitelli said. “They’ve been really supportive of each other. There’s a positive energy this season and I’m looking forward to it.”

Related Video

Wyoming Area finished 3-11 in the Wyoming Valley Conference and 5-12 overall last season.

Mazzitelli said five other players have a chance of seeing regular playing time.

They are junior setter Ava Boyle, junior outside hitter Chyenne Stevenson, sophomore middle hitter Gwyn Pealer, sophomore defensive specialist Allison Layland and freshmandefesive specialist Josie Kivak.

Wyoming Area is scheduled to open the season Tuesday with a WVC match at Wyoming Valley West.