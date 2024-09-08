Toni Minichello made her debut for the nationally ranked Old Dominion University field hockey team Friday during a 9-0 rout of Queens University of Charlotte, N.C.

The junior forward from Wyoming Area transferred after playing her first two seasons at Villanova.

Old Dominion is 3-0, unscored upon and ranked 18th in the country among National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I teams. It defeated Hofstra and Richmond by 3-0 scores in the first two games.

Minichello scored three goals in 16 games as a freshman at Villanova in 2022. She played in 12 games for the Wildcats last season.