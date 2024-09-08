Wyoming Area’s Ella Mckernan (2) watches the ball go into the net with a backhand shot at 9:59 in the second quarter against Wilkes-Barre Area at West Pittston on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Warrior Lucia Campenni (5) takes a shot on goal against the Wolfpack of Wilkes-Barre Area. Campenni scored goals and two assists.

Warrior freshman Talia Pizano (1) scores a goal off an assist from Claudia Rehill at 1:10 in the second quarter against Wilkes-Barre Area.

Lyla Rehill (7) attacks the goal against Wilkes-Barre Area at home on Aug. 4. Rehill had three goals and two assists in the 10-0 win.

Lyla Rehill scored goals 42 seconds apart in the second quarter Aug. 31 to lead Wyoming Area past Pittston Area, 6-1, in a non-league field hockey game between the rivals at Atlas Field.

After this week’s results, both teams are Wyoming Valley Conference division leaders. Defending champion Wyoming Area shares the Division 1 lead with Wyoming Valley West at 3-0 while Pittston Area is the last remaining team with an unbeaten Division 2 record at 4-0.

Taila Pizano scored to give the Lady Warriors a 1-0 lead after one quarter.

Midway through the second, Rehill scored off an assist from Juliana Gonzales, then added an unassisted goal.

Nina Belza scored, with an assist from Ainsley Flynn, to make it 4-0 at halftime.

Early in the fourth quarter, the lead swelled to 6-0 when Claudia Rehill set up a Lucia Campenni goal and Gonzales set up a score by Evangeline Johnson.

Pittston Area broke the shutout on a Maddie Karp goal with 4:30 left.

The Lady Warriors had advantages of 24-2 in shots and 17-1 in penalty corners.

Pittston Area 14, Berwick 0

Five Pittston Area players scored multiple goals Thursday as the Lady Patriots posted the rout in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 road game.

The Lady Patriots led 6-0 after one quarter and 9-0 at halftime.

Maddie Karp, Lola Serino and Allison Kipp all had hat tricks while Kassie Kobi and Angela Stuccio scored two goals each.

Karp assisted Kobi on the first goal, then scored the next two.

Serino scored three straight goals in the last 4:14 of the quarter for the 6-0 lead. Guiliana Latona had the first of her three assists during that streak.

Julia Homschek also scored and Karinne Podwika had two assists.

Pittston Area led 30-6 in shots on goal and 5-1 on penalty corners. Karlie Podwika had six saves in the shutout.

The Lady Patriots improved to 4-2, leaving them third of nine teams in the race for eight District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional playoff berths.

Wyoming Area 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Lyla Rehill and Ella McKernan scored three goals each Wednesday as host Wyoming Area improved to 4-0 overall by a total of 26-2 with the WVC Division 1 win.

Rehill also had two assists.

Lucia Campenni scored twice in the first five minutes, then Rehill and McKernan added two goals each to help the Lady Warriors to a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Campenni also finished with two assists.

Talia Pisano and Sophia Risley had the other goals while Claudia Rehill had an assist.

Wyoming Area limited Wilkes-Barre Area to one shot on goal.

The Lady Warriors lead the eight-team seeding race for the District 2 Class A playoffs.

Pittston Area 9, Nanticoke 0

Giuliana Latona scored four goals and Karlie Podwika made seven saves Tuesday when Pittston Area rolled over visiting Nanticoke in the WVC Division 2 game.

Latona scored in each quarter.

Lola Serino, who also had an assist, and Julia Homschek each scored twice.

Maddie Karp had a goal and two assists. Karinne Podwika also had two assists while Alison Kipp had one.

Wyoming Area 8, Wyoming Seminary 0

Lyla Rehill had a hat trick and added an assist Monday as Wyoming Area overwhelmed visiting Wyoming Seminary in a game between the teams that have battled for WVC Division 1 and District 2 Class A supremacy in most recent seasons.

For a change, this meeting was not close.

Rehill scored with 3:35 left in the second quarter and less than a minute into the second half to open a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Warriors then turned the game into a rout with four fourth-quarter goals.

Juliana Gonzales scored two goals, including accounting for the only scoring in the game’s first 21:36.

Shannon Kearns, Kayla Karcutskie and Nina Belza also scored.

Ainsley Flynn, Ella McKernan and Claudia Rehill also had assists.

Wyoming Area outshot Wyoming Seminary 23-0 and had a 16-1 advantage in penalty corners.