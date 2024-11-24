Patriot junior Matt Walter (14) stops and pops for 2 of his 14 points in a game against Wyoming Seminary in December 2023.

By the time the 2023-24 boys basketball season ended, a struggling Pittston Area team had turned into a force with which to be reckoned.

Much of that lineup remains intact as the Patriots try to build off the late-season momentum of a year ago and return to contender status in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A.

“The five guys who are potential starters all started at some point last year,” Patriots coach Al Semenza said.

Pittston Area lost only one senior to graduation and returns six of the seven who made up the rotation during an impressive late-season run.

The Patriots were just 5-13 before Silvio Giardina returned from knee surgery to provide the spark. They won five straight, including beating Crestwood on the road in the District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals, and had a big lead on Dallas in the district semis before fizzling late.

“We’ve got a lot of guys back,” Semenza said. “It was a group that struggled until we got Silvio back, but once he came back, we won five out of six and won a playoff game, then made a run at Dallas before we sort of ran out of gas.

“So, there’s a lot of potential there.”

Matt Walter, Paul Jordan McGarry and Lucas Lopresto started throughout.

Aidan Lynn started prior to Giardina’s return, which put him in the starting lineup.

Chris Scavo produced as a key player off the bench.

McGarry was the team’s leading scorer and hit nearly three 3-pointers per game.

“He came on in the playoffs and hit some huge shots,” Semenza said. “He won the Crestwood game at the horn and hit some great shots against Dallas. He has shown that he can shoot the ball.

“He did some great work in the off season, so we’re hoping to see his defense improve along with other parts of his game, but he can shoot it.”

Walter was the second-leading scorer and a strong, all-around presence.

“You’re going to get his best effort every night,” Semenza said of Walter, who is entering his third season as a starter. “He’s a guy who you don’t really have to push to the finish line because he’s going to get there on his own.

“I’m looking for him to emerge as more of a scorer this year.”

Semenza said Giardina’s availability could open more opportunities for Walter.

Lopresto did not need long to make an impact.

“Lopresto is coming off a freshman year where he showed that he can compete at a high level,” Semenza said. “He’s physical. He’s quick. He can contribute in a couple different ways. He can run the floor. He’s strong. He’ll rebound the ball for us and handle the ball for us.

“He can do a number of things.”

Lynn may see a change in role this season.

“He had a really good off season,” Semenza said. “I’m moving him from the perimeter to more of an inside guy, short corner guy and elbow guy.

“He has nice timing on his leaps. He’s not afraid to go for the basketball.”

Giardina was Pittston Area’s top scorer and 3-point threat two years ago before the Lehigh University baseball commit was sidetracked by injury.

“We have some guys who can score and you throw in the fact that Silvio is back,” Semenza said. “He’s the kind of guy who can score and will pass the ball. He sees the floor.

“He loves the big moment. He makes everyone around him a better player.”

The way the team played with Giardina in the lineup late season boosted the interpretation of what is possible this season.

“He was with us early and we had him ready to go, but then he had a bit of a setback and we shut him down again,” Semenza said of last season. “ … Then, they cleared him and he had to make a decision on whether he should sit out or he should play, because he’s going to Lehigh for baseball.

“To his credit, he wanted to play.

“When he came back, we were a whole different team.”

Pittston Area wound up 5-9 in the division and 10-14 overall.

Scavo, a senior, proved himself as s scoring threat last season.

Jaiden Clarke and 6-foot-4 John Jadus join Lopresto to give the Patriots three sophomores among their projected top-eight players.

“I think we’ve got a good mix,” Semenza said.